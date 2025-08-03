Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessTrump Eyes Tariffs On Semiconductors; Taiwan’s Trade Surplus At Risk

Trump Eyes Tariffs On Semiconductors; Taiwan’s Trade Surplus At Risk

Semiconductors and other ICT products make up more than 70 per cent of Taiwan’s exports to the US, underlining how central the sector is to the island’s economy.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 11:38 AM (IST)

Taiwan’s economy could be hit hard if the United States imposes tariffs on semiconductors, a move reportedly under consideration by President Donald Trump.

The warning comes from the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER), which has flagged the island’s heavy reliance on the semiconductor industry and its vulnerability to Washington’s shifting trade policies, according to Focus Taiwan.

Semiconductors at the Heart of the Risk

Semiconductors and other information and communication technology (ICT) products make up more than 70 per cent of Taiwan’s exports to the US, underlining how central the sector is to the island’s economy, reported ANI.

“Compared with other countries, the semiconductor industry carries a heavier weighting for Taiwan in terms of industrial and economic development,” said CIER President Lien Hsien-ming.

Taiwan posted a trade surplus of $73.9 billion with the US in 2024, up sharply from $47.8 billion the previous year, fuelled by demand for AI servers and chips during the artificial intelligence boom.

Lien noted that a tariff on semiconductors could have a greater impact on Taiwan than the recently announced 20 per cent blanket tariff, which was reduced from the 32 per cent rate initially proposed in April.

Also Read: RBI MPC August 2025: Will The Central Bank Announce A Festive Rate Cut Ahead Of Diwali?

Negotiations Underway Amid Growing Concern

President Lai Ching-te has acknowledged the risks, calling the 20 per cent tariff “provisional” and pledging to negotiate for a lower rate, while directly addressing the semiconductor issue with US officials. CIER Vice President Chen Shin-horng warned that targeted tariffs on chips are likely to be steeper than general levies, adding that Trump may be using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act as leverage to push for foreign investment in the US.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which is investing $65 billion in Arizona and has committed another $100 billion, has already cautioned Washington that any semiconductor tariffs could derail its investment plans. “New import restrictions could jeopardise current US leadership in the competitive technology industry,” TSMC warned in a letter to the Commerce Department in May.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is expected to release findings from the ongoing investigation within two weeks, which will determine whether semiconductor tariffs will be imposed.

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Economy Taiwan Semiconductors US Tariffs Trump Tariffs Taiwan Economy Taiwan Trade Surplus
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl
Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl
India
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
Lifestyle
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds
Entertainment
Suhana Khan Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award With Adorable Childhood Photo
Suhana Khan Celebrates SRK’s National Award With Adorable Childhood Photo: 'No one tells them like you'
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Massive Cash Seized in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; Political Links Suspected | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India’s Crude Oil Imports from U.S. Surge by 51% Amid Tariff Tensions | ABP NEWSA
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget