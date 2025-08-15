Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stock Market Holiday: Trading To Remain Closed For India's Independence Day Today, Check Full 2025 Calendar

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As India marks its 79th Independence Day on August 15, stock market trading floors across the country will take a pause. Both the BSE and the NSE will remain closed on Friday in observance of the national holiday.

The shutdown applies to all segments, including equities, derivatives, and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) market.

Long Weekend for Traders

This midweek holiday sets up an extended break for market participants, with Saturday and Sunday following immediately after. Trading will resume on Monday, August 18.

The closure is not limited to equity markets — the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will keep both its morning and evening sessions closed on August 15. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the country’s leading agri-commodity platform, will also suspend operations for the entire day, halting trade in gold, crude oil, agricultural futures, and other contracts.

Why Market Holidays Matter

Market holidays are scheduled events that allow exchanges, brokers, and traders to plan around significant national or cultural dates. They also provide downtime for essential system maintenance and upgrades, ensuring smoother operations when trading resumes.

Next Market Holiday: Ganesh Chaturthi

According to the NSE holiday calendar, the next market closure will be on Wednesday, August 27, for Ganesh Chaturthi. In total, 2025 will have 14 official trading holidays, covering national events, religious festivals, and cultural observances.

Also Read : Bank Holidays: Long Weekend Bank Closures Begin Tomorrow, Check State-Wise Calendar HERE

Special Muhurat Trading for Diwali

While most holidays mean a full-day shutdown, Diwali Laxmi Pujan comes with an exception. On Tuesday, October 21, markets will open for the traditional Muhurat Trading session, considered an auspicious time for investments. The exact trading hours will be announced closer to the date.

Upcoming NSE Trading Holidays in 2025

  • Independence Day / Parsi New Year – 15 August
  • Shri Ganesh Chaturthi – 27 August
  • Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra – 2 October
  • Diwali Laxmi Pujan – 21 October (Special Muhurat session)
  • Balipratipada – 22 October
  • Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev – 5 November
  • Christmas – 25 December
Published at : 15 Aug 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Independence Day Stock Market Holiday August 15 Market Holiday
