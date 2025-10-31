Markets Open Nearly Flat As Sensex Tests 84,400, Nifty Opens At 25,830

Stock markets opened in red on Friday morning as the Sensex started trade at 84,365.64, falling over 38 points and the Nifty opened at 25,831.05, declining 46 points.

Among the top gainers on the 30-share BSE Sensex were stocks such as Maruti, TCS, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance and Titan and the laggards included stocks like Sun Pharmaceuticals, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Trent.

In the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50, the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.52 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.32 per cent and the Nifty Healthcare index fell 0.30 per cent.

In the pre-open session at around 9:05 AM, the Sensex was trading at over 84,361 and the Nifty traded at 25,831, each falling over 40 points.

Around 8:37 AM, the Gift Nifty also indicated a marginal decline of more than 10 points, trading at 26,031.50.

In its previous close the stock market painted red as the Sensex closed slightly over 84,400 tumbling nearly 600 points and the Nifty fell over 170 points ending at 25,877.

What Is Tempering Investor Sentiment?

The US Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis point rate cut. While the move confirmed the Fed’s easing stance, Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious remarks that “further cuts in 2025 are not guaranteed” tempered global optimism, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Additionally, the markets were also adversely hit by foreign fund outflows on Thursday.