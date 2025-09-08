Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dalal Streets Rings Closing Bell, Sensex Over 70 Points Up, Nifty Tests 24,800

Dalal Streets Rings Closing Bell, Sensex Over 70 Points Up, Nifty Tests 24,800

Notably, the benchmarks kicked off the week on a positive note on Monday, with the Sensex rising over 200 points in early trade to 80,932 around 9:15 AM.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Indian stock markets settled the first trading session of the week in green. The BSE Sensex ended trading at 80,787.30, gaining 76.54 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed a little under 24,800, climbing 32 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Tata Motors, M&M, Maruti, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finance settled in green. Meanwhile, the laggards included Trent, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Tech M, and PowerGrid.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 jumped 0.50 per cent. Sectorally, the Auto index stood out after closing 3.30 per cent higher. On the other hand, the IT index bled 0.94 per cent.

Notably, the benchmarks kicked off the week on a positive note on Monday, with the Sensex rising over 200 points in early trade to 80,932 around 9:15 AM. The Nifty50 also advanced, opening at 24,808.40, up 67 points and holding comfortably above the 24,800 mark.

Inflation, US Fed Policy Move To Impact Sentiment

Analysts pointed out that markets are entering a data-heavy week, with key domestic and global macro releases in focus. The spotlight will be on India’s retail inflation print for August, due on September 12, which could shape expectations for the Reserve Bank of India’s policy stance.

Globally, investors are eyeing US inflation data, jobless claims and consumer sentiment reports, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s September 16–17 policy meet. The European Central Bank’s rate decision and Japan’s GDP release will also be closely tracked.

Indian equities ended last week with strong gains, with the Sensex adding 901.11 points (1.12 per cent) and the Nifty advancing 314.15 points (1.28 per cent), supported by upbeat domestic macro indicators and ongoing policy reforms.

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk.
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Today Nifty
