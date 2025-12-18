Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Share Markets Remain Highly Volatile, Sensex Ends Below 84,500, Nifty Nearly Flat

Both equity benchmarks traded with a negative bias in today's session, weighed down by subdued global cues as investors remained cautious amid weakness in overseas markets.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian stock market closed Thursday's trading session on a muted note. The BSE Sensex settled for the day below 84,500, slipping 78 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended trading almost flat around 25,816.

On the 30-share Sensex, TCS, Tech M, Infosys, Adani Ports, and Axis Bank emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, NTPC, and L&T.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select climbed 0.68 per cent during closing. Sectorally, the IT index jumped 1.21 per cent, while the Media index declined 1.27 per cent.

Notably, both equity benchmarks traded with a negative bias in today's session, weighed down by subdued global cues as investors remained cautious amid weakness in overseas markets.

In initial trade, the Sensex slipped 214.87 points to 84,344.78, while the  Nifty fell 56.10 points to 25,762.45.

Investor sentiment has  turned cautious ahead of the release of key US consumer price inflation data, with market participants divided over the future path of monetary policy. This has led to a defensive approach and restrained risk-taking, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm. 

In the previous session on Wednesday, the Sensex had edged lower by 120.21 points to close at 84,559.65, while the Nifty slipped 41.55 points  to end at 25,818.55.

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 18 Dec 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today Nifty
