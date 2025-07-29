Stock Market Rebounds: Sensex, Nifty Snap Losing Streak, Close In Green

The Indian markets witnessed major volatility today. After beginning the trading session in red, the benchmark indices made an early recovery and started climbing higher in the morning hours. As of 2:54 PM, the BSE Sensex clocked a gain of more than 300 points and crossed 81,200, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped over 100 points to inch closer to 24,800 in the session.

When the closing bell rang, the Sensex settled for the day at 81,338, jumping almost 450 points, while the Nifty ended trading at 24,829, soaring close to 150 points. On the 30-share Sensex, L&T, Reliance, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards of the day included TCS, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, and Titan.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 stood out with gains of 1.51 per cent. Sectorally, the Realty and Pharma indices led in green and settled 1.60 per cent and 1.37 per cent higher respectively.

Analysts explained that investors remained cautious ahead of the upcoming tariff deadline of August 1, 2025, as no deal has been reached till now between India and the US.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended the day in red, while other markets in Asia like South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite indices closed trading on a brighter note. American markets settled lower in the previous session on Monday. The global oil benhcmark, Brent crude, jumped 0.63 per cent to touch $70.48 per barrel.

The Indian rupee ended Tuesday in the negative territory as it depreciated 12 paise to close at 86.82 (provisional) against the US dollar. Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, explained, "The lingering trade deal between India and the US may continue to weigh on the rupee. Rising crude oil prices and foreign outflows may also pressurise the rupee. FIIs have offloaded stocks worth nearly Rs 37,000 crore till date, the biggest selling since February 2025."

Foreign Investors And Previous Trading Session

Official exchange data revealed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) withdrew Rs 6,028.47 crore from Indian equities on Monday. Notably, in the last trading session, the benchmarks ended trading in the negative territory. The Indian equity markets kicked off the week on a weak note, with both benchmark indices closing sharply lower on Monday. The BSE Sensex shed 572 points to finish at 80,891, while the NSE Nifty50 declined by over 150 points, ending the session just below the 24,700 mark at 24,680.75.