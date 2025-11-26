Dalal Street Witnesses Massive Gains, Sensex Tests 85,600, Nifty Ends Above 26,200

Global Markets And Oil Prices

Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, with South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng all in positive territory. US markets also ended higher on Tuesday, providing a supportive global backdrop for Indian equities at the start of trade.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the strength in global markets followed the latest US economic data, including September retail sales and producer price figures, which indicated easing demand and cooling inflation. This, he noted, has reinforced expectations of a potential rate cut in December.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 785.32 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased stocks worth Rs 3,912.47 crore, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, inched up 0.35 per cent to $62.70 per barrel.

Markets On November 25

In the previous session on Tuesday, investor sentiment remained subdued as both benchmarks ended lower for the third consecutive day. The decline was driven by weakness in IT and auto stocks, along with continued foreign fund outflows, which dampened overall mood.

The Sensex fell over 300 points to close at 84,587.01, with 24 of its 30 components finishing in the red. The Nifty also declined, slipping 74.70 points to 25,884.80. Across three sessions since Friday, the Nifty has lost 307 points, more than 1 per cent, dropping below the 26,000 mark. Over the same period, the Sensex has shed 1,045 points, or 1.2 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said trade remained volatile on the day of monthly expiry as the market dealt with a weakening rupee and ongoing FII outflows. He added that investors stayed cautious while awaiting clarity on a possible rate cut in the upcoming FOMC meeting and developments on the Indo-US trade deal, despite some signs of improvement.