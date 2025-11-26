Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Witnesses Massive Gains, Sensex Tests 85,600, Nifty Ends Above 26,200

Dalal Street Witnesses Massive Gains, Sensex Tests 85,600, Nifty Ends Above 26,200

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 1.58 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Metal index rose 2.06 per cent.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian benchmark indices closed with massive gains on Wednesday, as the Sensex closed at 85,599.60 rising over 1,012 points and the Nifty ended trade at 26,203.30 jumping more than 318 points at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, Sun Pharmaceuticals and TMPV. Meanwhile, the laggards included Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 1.58 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Metal index rose 2.06 per cent.

Previously, during the morning session, the BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 84,800, soaring more than 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 began the day above 25,950, jumping 67 points, around 9:15 AM.

Global Markets And Oil Prices

Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, with South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng all in positive territory. US markets also ended higher on Tuesday, providing a supportive global backdrop for Indian equities at the start of trade.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the strength in global markets followed the latest US economic data, including September retail sales and producer price figures, which indicated easing demand and cooling inflation. This, he noted, has reinforced expectations of a potential rate cut in December.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 785.32 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased stocks worth Rs 3,912.47 crore, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, inched up 0.35 per cent to $62.70 per barrel.

Markets On November 25

In the previous session on Tuesday, investor sentiment remained subdued as both benchmarks ended lower for the third consecutive day. The decline was driven by weakness in IT and auto stocks, along with continued foreign fund outflows, which dampened overall mood.

The Sensex fell over 300 points to close at 84,587.01, with 24 of its 30 components finishing in the red. The Nifty also declined, slipping 74.70 points to 25,884.80. Across three sessions since Friday, the Nifty has lost 307 points, more than 1 per cent, dropping below the 26,000 mark. Over the same period, the Sensex has shed 1,045 points, or 1.2 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said trade remained volatile on the day of monthly expiry as the market dealt with a weakening rupee and ongoing FII outflows. He added that investors stayed cautious while awaiting clarity on a possible rate cut in the upcoming FOMC meeting and developments on the Indo-US trade deal, despite some signs of improvement.

 
 

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
‘Remove Gambhir, Ajit’: Coach, Selector Brutally Trolled After Test Series Defeat vs South Africa
‘Remove Gambhir, Ajit’: Coach, Selector Brutally Trolled After Test Series Defeat vs SA
Cricket
140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil
140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil
India
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Cities
Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek
Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget