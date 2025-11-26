Gold Price In Kolkata Today: Bullion Rates Surge On Global Momentum

Kolkata witnessed a strong rally in gold prices on Wednesday, in line with national trends. The price for 24-karat gold stands at Rs 12,791 per gram, while 22-karat gold is quoted at Rs 11,725 per gram. India’s reliance on imported gold remains substantial despite ongoing efforts to enhance organised recycling channels, making international trends a crucial factor in shaping local prices.

Global economic developments, central bank policies, and geopolitical events are primary drivers of gold prices. Investor sentiment, changes in bond yields, and macroeconomic data also impact international bullion markets, which in turn influence domestic rates. The rupee’s exchange rate against the US dollar plays a key role in determining the landed cost of imports, with a weaker rupee pushing local prices higher, directly affecting Kolkata buyers.

Gold’s Enduring Appeal Amid Market Volatility

Gold continues to be a preferred asset for wealth preservation among Kolkata residents, particularly during uncertain economic times. Rising international prices and fluctuating currency values have reinforced bullion’s status as a safe-haven investment. The city’s buyers are keen to balance jewellery demand with investment considerations, capitalising on the protective and appreciating qualities of gold.

Despite gradual improvements in organised gold recycling, imports dominate the supply chain, linking Kolkata’s rates closely to global markets. Investors and buyers are advised to track international price trends and currency fluctuations carefully before making purchases. Many jewellers in Kolkata have also reported increased interest in gold coins and bars, reflecting a growing awareness among investors to diversify beyond jewellery. With festival seasons approaching, the demand for gold in the city is expected to remain elevated, potentially exerting further upward pressure on prices.

Additionally, financial advisors in Kolkata suggest that investors adopt staggered purchase strategies, monitor global bullion trends, and keep an eye on currency movements to make well-informed decisions. Gold continues to serve not only as a traditional store of value but also as a strategic investment to hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. The city’s market demonstrates the interplay between domestic demand, international influences, and currency fluctuations, underscoring gold’s ongoing importance for wealth protection and investment planning in Kolkata.