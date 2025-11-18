Dalal Street Ends In Red, Sensex Ends At 84,625, Nifty Closes At 25,892

The Indian benchmark indices recorded significant losses as the Sensex closed almost 325 points lower at 84,625.99 and the Nifty ended more than 120 points lower at 25,892.05.

Previously, during early morning trade the Sensex opened at 84,767.78 or more than 183 points lower and the Nifty opened at 25,943.60 or nearly 70 points lower.

What Factors Led To Market Decline?

Across Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai’s SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading sharply lower. US markets also ended in the red on Monday ahead of key economic data due this week, including the delayed September jobs report.

Additionally, profit booking was visible across sectors, with all NSE indices trading in the red.