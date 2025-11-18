Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Ends In Red, Sensex Ends At 84,625, Nifty Closes At 25,892

Dalal Street Ends In Red, Sensex Ends At 84,625, Nifty Closes At 25,892

Previously, during early morning trade the Sensex opened at 84,767.78 or more than 183 points lower and the Nifty opened at 25,943.60 or nearly 70 points lower.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices recorded significant losses as the Sensex closed almost 325 points lower at 84,625.99 and the Nifty ended more than 120 points lower at 25,892.05.

Previously, during early morning trade the Sensex opened at 84,767.78 or more than 183 points lower and the Nifty opened at 25,943.60 or nearly 70 points lower.

What Factors Led To Market Decline?

Across Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai’s SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading sharply lower. US markets also ended in the red on Monday ahead of key economic data due this week, including the delayed September jobs report.

Additionally, profit booking was visible across sectors, with all NSE indices trading in the red.

 

 

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Cities
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Cities
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Andhra Pradesh
Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Linked To 26 Attacks, Killed In Encounter
Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Linked To 26 Attacks, Killed In Encounter
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget