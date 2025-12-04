Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusiness Stock Markets End Higher, Sensex Closes Above 85,200, Nifty Ended Above 26,000

 Stock Markets End Higher, Sensex Closes Above 85,200, Nifty Ended Above 26,000

During the morning session, the Sensex declined 121 points to open trade at 84,974.27 while the Nifty fell over 36 points to start trade at 25,949.65.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

 The Indian benchmark indices ended higher recovering a part of its losses as the Sensex ended 158 points higher at 85,265.32, and the Nifty closed 31 points higher at 26,017.10.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCLTech and Bharti Airtel. Meanwhile, the laggards included L&T, NTPC, TMPV, Reliance and State Bank of India. 

In the broader markets, the Nifty India FPI 150 rose 0.28 per cent and the Nifty Microcap 250. Sectorally, Nifty IT gained 1.41 per cent and Nifty Media declined 1.45 per cent. 

During the morning session, the Sensex declined 121 points to open trade at 84,974.27 while the Nifty fell over 36 points to start trade at 25,949.65.

Foreign Outflows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,206.92 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares totalling Rs 4,730.41 crore, exchange data showed.

What Do Experts Say?

The Nifty fell below the 26,000 level, marking its fourth consecutive day of losses, with broader market sentiment skewed sharply towards the bears. According to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, the weakening rupee and continued FII selling are keeping investors on edge. He added that upcoming policy announcements from the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, along with global geopolitical developments, are likely to introduce further volatility.

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Closing Bell Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Modi Doesn’t Succumb To Pressure’: Putin’s Strong Message Before India Visit
‘Modi Doesn’t Succumb To Pressure’: Putin’s Strong Message Before India Visit
India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
World
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget