 Stock Markets End Higher, Sensex Closes Above 85,200, Nifty Ended Above 26,000

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher recovering a part of its losses as the Sensex ended 158 points higher at 85,265.32, and the Nifty closed 31 points higher at 26,017.10.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCLTech and Bharti Airtel. Meanwhile, the laggards included L&T, NTPC, TMPV, Reliance and State Bank of India.

In the broader markets, the Nifty India FPI 150 rose 0.28 per cent and the Nifty Microcap 250. Sectorally, Nifty IT gained 1.41 per cent and Nifty Media declined 1.45 per cent.

During the morning session, the Sensex declined 121 points to open trade at 84,974.27 while the Nifty fell over 36 points to start trade at 25,949.65.

Foreign Outflows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,206.92 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares totalling Rs 4,730.41 crore, exchange data showed.

What Do Experts Say?

The Nifty fell below the 26,000 level, marking its fourth consecutive day of losses, with broader market sentiment skewed sharply towards the bears. According to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, the weakening rupee and continued FII selling are keeping investors on edge. He added that upcoming policy announcements from the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, along with global geopolitical developments, are likely to introduce further volatility.