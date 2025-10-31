Dalal Street Bleeds, Sensex Crashes Over 450 Points, Nifty Falls Nearly 150 Points

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Dalal Street witnessed major losses on Friday evening as the Sensex crashed nearly 450 points to close at 83,955.14, and the Nifty fell over 145 points to end trade at 25,722.

The top gainers on the 30-share BSE Sensex were stocks such as Bharat Electronics, L&T, TCS, ITC and State Bank of India while the laggards included stocks like Titan, Reliance, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 250 fell 0.56 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank gained 1.56 per cent and the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom index tumbled 1.11 per cent.

Previously, in the morning Sensex and Nifty bounced back amid buying in blue-chips Tata Consultancy Services and ITC.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 132.77 points to 84,537.23 in early trade and the 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 37 points to 25,914.85 at 9:15 AM.

Global Markets And Foreign Outflows

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index were trading in positive territory, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower. US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,077.59 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) however were the buyers, as they bought equities worth Rs 2,469.34 crore in the previous trade.

What Do Analysts Say?

"Global markets are trading mixed this Friday morning, reflecting investor caution after US indices closed lower overnight... Investors remain guarded as they assess the Federal Reserve's latest policy signals and await upcoming economic data for clarity on the global outlook. Across Asia, the market tone is largely uneven, with investors treading cautiously ahead of the weekend amid lingering global volatility," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said.