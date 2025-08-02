Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessSmartphone Revenue Soars Past $100 Billion: Premium Devices Fueling Growth In Q2 2025

Smartphone Revenue Soars Past $100 Billion: Premium Devices Fueling Growth In Q2 2025

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 03:29 PM (IST)

The smartphone revenues worldwide grew 10 per cent (year-on-year) in the April-June quarter (Q2 2025) to exceed $100 billion (more than Rs 8.7 lakh crore) -- the highest level in a second calendar quarter to date, according to a new report.

In contrast, global shipments saw a meagre 3 per cent (on-year) rise during the quarter, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Market Monitor service.

Meanwhile, the global average selling price (ASP) also hit a second-quarter peak, rising 7 per cent YoY in Q2 to approach $350.

The market witnessed both volume and value growth despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds in several key regions. Amid the easing out of US tariffs, OEMs benefitted from robust demand for premium devices, especially in developed markets, said senior analyst Shilpi Jain.

Premiumisation has accelerated beyond earlier projections, propelled by expanded access to financing options, enhanced trade-in initiatives, and heightened promotional activities – all of which are effectively lowering the barrier to entry for higher-end devices.

According to Research Director Jeff Fieldhack, Apple strengthened its lead in revenues driven by strong performance of the 16 series across geographies, benefitting from the broader premiumisation trend. “Shipments in the US were front-loaded in the quarter due to tariff uncertainties. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e drove sales in Japan, making it one of the fastest growing regions for Apple. Emerging markets like Middle East Africa, and India continue to show strong growth,” he mentioned.

Samsung retained its leadership position in terms of global smartphone shipments in Q2 2025, while its revenue grew 4 per cent YoY.

The brand’s growth was largely driven by strong demand for its refreshed mid-tier A-series devices across regions, while the Galaxy S25 series, along with the newly added S25 Edge, drove volumes in the premium segment.

“Looking ahead, we expect the premiumisation trend to continue, with revenue growth outpacing volume growth in 2025. Additionally, growing interest in GenAI smartphones and foldable form factors will likely offer significant growth opportunities for the smartphone market,” the report mentioned.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smartphones Smartphone Revenues Average Selling Price
Embed widget