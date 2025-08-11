Share Markets Close Higher, Sensex Over 80,600, Nifty Nearly 200 Points Higher

Dalal Street continued to rally ahead on Monday and ended trading with major gains. The BSE Sensex soared almost 750 points and closed above 80,600, while the NSE Nifty50 ended the session above 24,550, climbing close to 200 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, BEL, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti remained the only exceptions in red. Meanwhile, the gainers included Tata Motors, Eternal, Trent, SBI, and UltraTech Cement.

In the broader markets, the Nifty100 jumped close to 1 per cent. Sectorally, the PSU Bank index ended the session more than 2 per cent higher.

Notably, both benchmarks began today’s trading session amid heavy volatility, but started climbing soon after markets opened. The Sensex climbed marginally to 79,862, while the Nifty50 slipped 3 points and traded at 24,360, as of 9:15 AM on Monday.

Official exchange data revealed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers and infused Rs 1,932.81 crore in Indian equities on Friday. Further, both indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended the last trading session on Friday with significant gains.

The Indian rupee also appreciated 8 paise to touch 87.50 against the US dollar in early trade today. This jump was attributed to a weaker American currency, as investors remained on the lookout for indications from the upcoming discussions between Russia and the US. Domestically, markets awaited inflation data, scheduled to be released on Tuesday, with the WPI figures lined up for August 14.