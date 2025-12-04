Russian Ruble Slumps Vs Dollar And Rupee - Here’s What It Costs In India Right Now

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Russian President Vladimir Putin will land in India on Thursday (December 4, 2025) for a two-day visit — his first trip to the country in four years. The visit is considered significant as New Delhi and Moscow are expected to sign key agreements spanning trade, defence, and energy.

Global Attention on Modi–Putin Meeting

Putin’s rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been widely discussed internationally. Their warm interaction at the SCO Summit in China in August drew global attention and concern in several capitals. With the two leaders meeting again, countries including the United States, China, Pakistan, and Ukraine are closely monitoring the developments.

India’s Economic Momentum Ahead of Visit

Putin’s arrival comes just after India reported strong economic growth. GDP expanded by 8.2 per cent between July and September, reinforcing its position as the world’s fourth-largest economy at $4.3 trillion. Russia, by comparison, stands ninth with a GDP of $2.54 trillion.

Ruble vs Rupee: Narrow Currency Gap

According to Xe Converter, one Russian ruble is valued at 1.16 Indian rupees — a difference of just 16 paise. One Indian rupee equals 0.85 rubles. Against the US dollar, one dollar amounts to 77.20 rubles, while in India, it is equal to 90 rupees.

Leaders’ Previous Meetings

Putin last visited India in 2021 for the India–Russia Annual Summit. This year, he and PM Modi met in Tianjin, China, during the SCO Summit held from August 31 to September 1, where both leaders, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, were seen sharing a warm and friendly exchange.