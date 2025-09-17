Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRupee Surges On US-India Trade Optimism And Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Rupee Surges On US-India Trade Optimism And Fed Rate Cut Hopes

They said investors are closely following the Federal Reserve's policy decision as dollar softness globally is triggering rupee's strength.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 05:06 PM (IST)

The rupee appreciated 25 paise to close at 87.84 (provisional) against US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and supported by optimism over US–India trade negotiations.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee strengthened for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday and rose to the highest level in two and a half weeks on broad weakness of the American currency amid hopes of a US Fed rate cut.

They said investors are closely following the Federal Reserve's policy decision as dollar softness globally is triggering rupee's strength.

The market is expecting a 25-bps rate cut, and investors will watch out for the Fed chair's speech for further guidance.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.84, then touched an intraday low of 87.71 and a high of 87.86 against the greenback. The domestic unit closed at 87.84 (provisional), registering a gain of 25 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 7 paise to close at 88.09 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to strengthen further amid sustained weakness in the US dollar ahead of the FOMC meeting decision. Markets expect a 25-bps rate cut," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, currency and commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

"Any front loading of dovish commentary may lead to fresh decline in the US dollar and may lead to further improvement in the global risk sentiments," Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.16 per cent to 96.78.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.66 per cent lower at USD 68.02 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex climbed 313.02 points to settle at 82,693.71, while the Nifty was up 91.15 points to 25,330.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors bought equities worth Rs 308.32 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, the US on Tuesday described as "positive" the talks between its chief trade negotiator, Brendan Lynch, and his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal for a proposed bilateral trade deal.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington were reeling under severe stress after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including 25 per cent additional duties, for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar US India Trade Talks
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Amit Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
India
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget