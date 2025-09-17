8th Pay Commission Update: Will Government Employees Get Salary Hike Before Diwali 2025?

The long wait for central government employees and pensioners over the 8th Pay Commission appears to be nearing an end. The government has indicated that the new commission will be set up soon, a development that could bring substantial benefits to nearly 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners across the country.

Implementation Expected Around 2026

According to recent reports, the 8th Pay Commission may come into effect as early as 2026, rather than being delayed until 2027, reported Jagran. Last month, representatives from the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC) met Union Minister Jitendra Singh to press their demands.

Singh confirmed that the matter was actively under discussion with state governments, raising hopes that an official announcement regarding the commission and its panel could follow shortly.

Anticipated Salary Hike

One of the key expectations from the 8th Pay Commission is a revision in the basic salary structure of government staff. Reports suggest that the minimum basic pay could rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. While this figure has not yet been officially confirmed, such an adjustment would provide meaningful financial relief to employees coping with rising living costs.

What the Pay Commission Covers

Traditionally, a Pay Commission is set up every decade to review and adjust the pay scales, allowances, and pension entitlements of government employees. The proposed 8th Pay Commission will follow this mandate, with the potential to directly affect millions of households dependent on government salaries or pensions.

Dearness Allowance Revision

Alongside the Pay Commission, government employees are also awaiting the next revision of the dearness allowance (DA). For the January–June 2025 period, the DA was increased by just two per cent. Based on prevailing inflation figures, experts believe the upcoming revision, covering June–December 2025, could bring a higher hike of around three per cent. At present, central government employees and pensioners receive DA at the rate of 55 per cent of their basic pay. The next adjustment is likely to be declared in October or November, just ahead of the festive season.

Relief on the Horizon

The announcement of the 8th Pay Commission and a potential increase in DA would be significant boosts for government employees and pensioners alike. With rising inflation and growing household expenses, both moves could provide much-needed financial stability. For now, employees remain optimistic that the government may deliver good news before Diwali, bringing cheer to lakhs of families awaiting clarity on their future pay scales and benefits.