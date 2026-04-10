Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRupee Edges Up, But US-Iran Tensions Keep Traders Cautious

Rupee Edges Up, But US-Iran Tensions Keep Traders Cautious

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to see high volatility intra-day as the deadline for RBI's instructions to banks to curb their overnight positions to $100 million closes today.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rupee gains 10 paise, trades at 92.41 against dollar.
  • RBI deadline for overnight positions to impact volatility.
  • Global tensions and oil prices create market uncertainty.

The rupee appreciated 10 paise to 92.41 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, even as the USD/INR pair faces risks from rising global tensions, especially the US-Iran conflict.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to see high volatility intra-day as the deadline for RBI's instructions to banks to curb their overnight positions to USD 100 million closes today.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.58 against the US dollar, then gained ground to touch 92.41 against the US dollar in initial trade, registering a gain of 10 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled with a marginal gain of 3 paise at 92.51 against the US dollar.

"An estimated 80–85 per cent of these positions have already been unwound, which means the bulk of this supportive flow is now behind us. In simple terms, the cushion that held the rupee steady is beginning to thin, and this is where the story starts to shift," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Pabari further noted that looking ahead, the picture for the rupee appears to be changing. "With most of the NOP-related support now fading and global uncertainties still elevated, the scope for further strength seems limited. USDINR is likely to find a base in the 92.20–92.50 zone, with a gradual move higher towards 93.50–94.00 levels," he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was higher by 0.07 per cent at 98.69 as the safe-haven demand has come down after the ceasefire, but as the ceasefire is fragile, the US dollar is getting bids at lower levels.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.51 per cent at USD 96.44 per barrel in futures trade, as the ongoing uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz opening is keeping the oil trade well bid.

Pabari further noted that just as domestic support begins to fade, the global backdrop is turning uneasy again. "The World Bank has flagged that India's growth for FY27, expected at 6.6 per cent, faces risks from rising global tensions, especially the Iran conflict," he said.

According to Pabari, India continues to have strong buffers in the form of forex reserves and a stable banking system, but pressure points are slowly beginning to build.

On the domestic equity market front, the stock markets witnessed a rebound in early trade. The 30-share Sensex jumped 630.08 points to 77,261.73, while the Nifty climbed 203.6 points to 23,978.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,711.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the rupee perform against the US dollar in early trade on Friday?

The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 92.41 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday.

What factors are contributing to potential volatility in the USD/INR pair?

The USD/INR pair faces risks from rising global tensions, particularly the US-Iran conflict, and the deadline for RBI's instructions to banks regarding overnight positions.

What is the expected future trend for the USDINR?

With fading NOP-related support and elevated global uncertainties, further strengthening of the rupee seems limited. USDINR is expected to base between 92.20-92.50 and move higher towards 93.50-94.00.

How are global tensions affecting India's growth prospects?

The World Bank has flagged that India's growth for FY27, projected at 6.6 percent, faces risks due to rising global tensions, especially the Iran conflict.

Published at : 10 Apr 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar USD Inr Vs Usd US Iran Ceasefire
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Rupee Edges Up, But US-Iran Tensions Keep Traders Cautious
Rupee Edges Up, But US-Iran Tensions Keep Traders Cautious
Business
Bitcoin In India Is No Longer About Quick Profits. Here's What's Changing
Bitcoin In India Is No Longer About Quick Profits. Here's What's Changing
Business
Why Anthropic Might Build Its Own AI Chips And What It Means
Why Anthropic Might Build Its Own AI Chips And What It Means
Business
Crypto In Crisis: Should Investors Hold, Sell, Or Rebalance
Crypto In Crisis: Should Investors Hold, Sell, Or Rebalance
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Israel Slams Pakistan Ahead of Peace Talks, Demands Neutral Mediation
Flash: Hezbollah Rockets Hit Tel Aviv, Sirens Triggered Near Ben Gurion Airport
Alert: 303 Killed in 24 Hours as Israeli Strikes Devastate Lebanon
Breaking: Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire, Vows Full-Scale Offensive Against Hezbollah
Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
Opinion
Embed widget