Silver Rate Today (Dec 4, 2025): Check 1 Gram, 1 KG Silver Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, And All Major Cities

Silver Rate Today (Dec 4, 2025): Check 1 Gram, 1 KG Silver Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, And All Major Cities

Check the latest silver price on December 4, 2025. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Silver prices in India remained steady on Thursday even as gold slipped, with investors reacting cautiously to mixed global cues and fresh economic data from the United States. 

The contrasting movement in the two key precious metals reflects a market navigating uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and shifting expectations around the US Federal Reserve’s next policy steps.

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell marginally, dipping by Rs 88 or 0.07 per cent to Rs 1,30,374 per 10 grams for December delivery. The session saw noticeable volatility, with prices recovering from early lows but failing to sustain upward momentum.

Silver, on the other hand, displayed more strength. March 2026 silver futures rose by Rs 320, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 1,82,672 per kilogram in a turnover of 13,820 lots.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President of Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, said the yellow metal saw sharp intraday swings and struggled to hold on to gains amid global uncertainty.

Global Cues: Soft US Data and Strong Silver Rally

In the international market, Comex gold futures for February delivery slipped 0.15 per cent to $4,225.95 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver futures for the March contract rose 0.25 per cent to $58.76 per ounce, hovering close to the lifetime high of $59.65 per ounce, marked just a day earlier.

According to Kalantri, precious metals continued edging toward fresh highs as traders digested new US economic data. The ADP non-farm employment report registered a significant downside surprise, raising speculation that the Federal Reserve may need to adopt a more accommodative approach.

The weaker-than-expected data dragged the US dollar index below the 99 mark, providing additional support to bullion.

“As economic uncertainty deepens, investors continue to lean on gold's safe-haven strength,” Kalantri noted.

Volatility Likely to Continue

Analysts said bullion prices remain supported by a weak dollar and heightened risk aversion. However, they warned that volatility may persist as traders monitor upcoming economic indicators, central bank commentary, and global developments.

With gold unable to sustain an upward push and silver showing higher momentum, investors are navigating a delicate environment shaped by macroeconomic uncertainty and political tensions.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 4

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 191 per gram and Rs 1,91,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 200 per gram and Rs 2,00,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 191 per gram and Rs 1,91,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 191 per gram and Rs 1,91,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 191 per gram and Rs 1,91,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 191 per gram and Rs 1,91,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 191 1,91,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 200 2,00,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 191 1,91,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 191 1,91,000
Silver Rate in Pune 191 1,91,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 191 1,91,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 200 2,00,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 191 1,91,000
Silver Rate in Indore 191 1,91,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 191 1,91,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 200 2,00,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 200 2,010000
Silver Rate in Mysore 191 1,91,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 191 1,91,000
Silver Rate in Salem 200 2,00,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 200 2,00,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 200 2,00,000
Silver Rate in Patna 191 1,91,000

 

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
