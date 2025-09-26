Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMumbai, Pune Real Estate On Fire: Sales Double, Prices Soar, Affordable Homes In Focus

Mumbai, Pune Real Estate On Fire: Sales Double, Prices Soar, Affordable Homes In Focus

This unprecedented growth reflects strong economic confidence and robust demand across both metropolitan areas.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai and Pune have witnessed a remarkable surge in housing sales post-COVID, with combined annual sales nearly doubling from 46,528 units between 2016 and 2019 to 105,332 units during 2022 to the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), a report said on Friday.

This unprecedented growth reflects strong economic confidence and robust demand across both metropolitan areas.

"Mumbai achieved around 28 per cent capital appreciation between 2019 and H1 2025, with a peak growth rate of more than 10 per cent in 2023, while Pune registered around 20 per cent solid gains," JLL said in a joint report with NAREDCO.

These increases reflect the cities' growing appeal and economic dynamism.

According to the report, Mumbai and Pune are poised for a transformative housing revolution that could significantly reshape homeownership opportunities for millions of middle and lower-income families.

In response to rapid market premiumisation, policymakers have unveiled an ambitious Rs 70,000 crore investment plan targeting 3.5 million affordable homes by 2030, while new peripheral clusters emerge as viable alternatives to expensive city centres.

“In Maharashtra, premium housing surged from around 43 per cent to 59 per cent of total launches between 2022 and H12025, while affordable housing under Rs 50 lakh plummeted from approximately 15 per cent to just 12 per cent, " said Karan Singh Sodi, Senior Managing Director (Mumbai MMR and Gujarat) and Head-Alternatives, India, JLL

The 'My House, My Right' policy addresses this supply-affordability gap through an estimated Rs 70,000 crore investment targeting 3.5 million EWS/LIG homes by 2030, emphasising inclusivity, sustainability, and reliability, he added.

The initiative leverages AI-powered transparency via the State Housing Information Portal (SHIP) and integrates with government platforms like MahaRERA and PM Gati Shakti.

While premium housing has grown to dominate new launches, this shift has catalysed a comprehensive policy response designed to ensure inclusive growth.

The decline in mass housing share in launches during this period (2022- H1 2025) highlighted the need for strategic intervention, prompting the landmark affordable housing initiative, the report noted.

India’s leading metropolitan regions are experiencing a paradigm shift in urban development, with emerging affordable housing corridors becoming catalysts for sustainable, inclusive growth.

“The Maharashtra State Housing Policy 2025 arrives at a critical juncture — when our residential markets are experiencing unprecedented velocity yet facing deep structural challenges in affordability and inclusivity," said Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra.

By prioritising 'Majhe Ghar, Majhe Adhikar' as its guiding sentiment, this policy doesn't just promise housing targets — it reshapes Maharashtra's urban future, making it more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive for generations to come,” he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Real Estate Pune Housing MUMBAI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh At Jet's Farewell
World
‘India On Phone With Putin’: NATO Chief's Big Claim Amid US Tariff Tensions
‘India On Phone With Putin’: NATO Chief's Big Claim Amid US Tariff Tensions
Business
Trump’s Latest Tariffs: How India, China, EU And Major Economies Could Be Impacted, Explained
Trump’s Latest Tariffs: How India, China, EU And Major Economies Could Be Impacted, Explained
World
Sharif, Munir Made To Wait At White House Before Meeting Trump: 'They May Be Somewhere...'
Sharif, Munir Made To Wait At White House Before Meeting Trump: 'They May Be Somewhere...'
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget