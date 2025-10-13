Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDelhi-NCR Property Market Booms: Luxury And Premium Homes Fuel 19% Price Growth

Delhi-NCR Property Market Booms: Luxury And Premium Homes Fuel 19% Price Growth

Delhi-NCR's residential property prices soared 19% YoY in Q3 2025, the highest in India, driven by strong demand, stable economy, and reduced inventory.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Driven by stable economic conditions, reduced inventory risk, and strong end-user demand, average residential prices in the Delhi-NCR region surged by 19 per cent (on-year) in the July-September period (Q3 2025), marking the highest increase among the top Indian cities, a report showed on Monday.

The Delhi-NCR residential market was the star performer in terms of price growth during the third quarter of 2025, according to Knight Frank India’s report. This robust growth reflects the sustained high demand for premium and luxury properties, particularly in established micro-markets across Gurugram and Noida.

The trend of premiumisation continues to reshape the market, with home buyers demonstrating a strong preference for larger homes, better amenities, and ready-to-move-in or near-completion inventory.

While overall sales volume saw stabilisation after previous high-growth phases, the underlying sales value of transactions continued to climb, reinforcing buyer confidence and developer focus on high-ticket launches.

"This growth is healthy, not speculative, as it is backed by genuine end-user confidence and a diminishing supply of quality inventory. The high-value segment continues to lead the way, affirming NCR’s status as a high-growth residential investment destination in India,” said Mudassir Zaidi, Executive Director – North, Knight Frank India.

While overall pan-India leasing volumes saw a marginal softening compared to the exceptional performance in Q3 2024, Delhi-NCR continued to attract steady demand.

Gross leasing was primarily fuelled by sustained space take-up from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and domestic corporate expansion plans across BFSI and consulting sectors.

The sustained occupier interest, coupled with a focus on high-quality, Grade A supply, kept upward pressure on rentals. NCR recorded a positive 9 per cent YoY growth in average office rentals during the quarter.

Micro-markets in Gurugram, such as Cyber City and Golf Course Road, along with prime locations in Noida, remained the key drivers of activity, benefiting from limited new supply and high occupancy levels in established assets, the report noted. The city also saw 1.5 million square feet of new office space delivered during the quarter, marking a significant 42 per cent growth in completions.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Real Estate NOIDA Gurugram NCR Luxury Housing Housing Market DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled
Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled
Cities
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
India
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
World
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget