Gold prices in India for both 22K and 24K variants have continued their upward momentum, reinforcing the metal’s reputation as a reliable store of value. Amid persistent economic uncertainty and market volatility, gold remains a preferred investment for individuals seeking financial safety and long-term wealth preservation.
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,485 in Delhi, Rs 9,470 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,475 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies predominantly on imports to fulfil its domestic demand, with recycled gold contributing only a small fraction. Since international gold prices are denominated in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct impact on gold prices in the Indian market.
Apart from currency fluctuations, a range of domestic factors also influences gold rates. These include customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and various state-level levies. Known as a traditional safe-haven asset, gold often attracts heightened investor interest during times of economic instability or rising inflation. Nevertheless, its prices remain closely tied to global cues such as changes in bond yields and key macroeconomic developments.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,470 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,331 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,470 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,331 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,470 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,331 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,470 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,331 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,470 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,331 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,475 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,336 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,470 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,331 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,475 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,336 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,485 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,346 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
