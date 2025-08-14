Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRBI Overhauls Cheque Clearing; Same-Day Processing From October 4

RBI Overhauls Cheque Clearing; Same-Day Processing From October 4

The RBI stated that cheques received by drawee banks between 10 am and 11 am must be confirmed, either positively or negatively, by 2 pm.

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 12:43 PM (IST)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that bank cheques must be cleared within a few hours from October 4 -- down from the current clearance time of up to two working days.

Under the new mechanism, the banks will scan, present and pass cheques within a few hours and on a continuous basis during the business hours, cutting the clearing cycle down from the present T+1 days, a circular from central bank said.

The current Cheque Truncation System (CTS) processes cheques within a clearing cycle of up to two working days.

The RBI decided to transition CTS from batch processing to continuous clearing with 'on-realisation-settlement' to improve the efficiency of cheque clearing, reduce settlement risk for participants, and enhance customer experience.

CTS will transition to continuous clearing and settlement on realisation in two phases. Phase 1 will be implemented on October 4, 2025, and Phase 2 on January 3, 2026. A single presentation session is scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm.

"Cheques received by the branches shall be scanned and sent to the clearing house by the banks immediately and continuously during the presentation session," the circular said.

"The clearing house will, in turn, release the cheque images to drawee banks on a continuous basis. The confirmation session shall start at 10 am and close at 7 pm. For every cheque presented, the drawee bank shall generate either positive confirmation (for honoured cheques) or negative confirmation (for dishonoured cheques)," it further said.

Also Read : Bank Holidays: Long Weekend Bank Closures Begin Tomorrow, Check State-Wise Calendar HERE

In Phase 1, from October 4, 2025, to January 2, 2026, drawee banks must confirm cheques presented to them by 7 pm. If not confirmed, the cheques will be considered approved for settlement.

Starting January 3, 2026, the expiry time for cheques will be updated to T+3 clear hours in Phase 2.

The RBI stated that cheques received by drawee banks between 10 am and 11 am must be confirmed, either positively or negatively, by 2 pm. Cheques without confirmation from the drawee bank by 2 pm will be considered approved and included for settlement at 2 pm.

"The presenting bank will process the payment and release it to customers immediately, but no later than 1 hour after successful settlement, subject to usual safeguards," the circular said.

The RBI has instructed banks to inform customers about changes in the cheque clearing process.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI Rbi Bank Rules
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
Cities
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day?
India
'Why Is Your Head Cut Off?': Unusual Moment Caught While SC Hearing Stray Dogs Case
'Why Is Your Head Cut Off?': Unusual Moment Caught While SC Hearing Stray Dogs Case
Cities
More Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours
More Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Delhi-NCR in Coming Hours | ABP NEWS
Congress vs Election Commission: Rahul Gandhi Protests Alleged Voter Fraud | ABP NEWS
UP Assembly Special Session: UP Assembly Holds Historic 24-Hour Session on Vision Document 2047
Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA MP Veena Devi of Voter Fraud, Shares Two Voter ID Cards | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Congress Faces Internal Rush for Tickets as Seat-Sharing Tensions Rise in Bihar | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget