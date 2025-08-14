Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRBI MPC Could Get More Room For Easing If US Fed Cuts Rates, GDP Misses Estimates

RBI MPC Could Get More Room For Easing If US Fed Cuts Rates, GDP Misses Estimates

Any additional room for easing could open up if growth underperforms and the US Fed cuts rates to counter labour market weakness, HSBC Mutual Fund said in its report.

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 03:43 PM (IST)

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could consider further policy rate cuts if upcoming GDP data falls short of expectations and the US Federal Reserve begins aggressive easing in response to a weaker labour market, a report said on Thursday.

Any additional room for easing could open up if growth underperforms and the US Fed cuts rates to counter labour market weakness, HSBC Mutual Fund said in its report.

In its latest policy meeting, the MPC kept the GDP growth forecast for FY26 unchanged at 6.5 per cent, with quarterly projections at 6.5 per cent in Q1, 6.7 per cent in Q2, 6.6 per cent in Q3, and 6.3 per cent in Q4.

According to the report, until such triggers appear, government securities yields are expected to remain range-bound, with liquidity conditions being the main driver.

The RBI's committee left the repo rate steady at 5.50 per cent and maintained a neutral stance after earlier cuts of totalling 100 basis points.

According to the report, the RBI's decision to allow time for the impact of recent rate reductions to play out, while acknowledging that global uncertainties and tariff-related risks could weigh on growth, though their effect on inflation was expected to be limited.

Also read : Oil Prices Edge Higher Amid US-Russia Summit Uncertainty And Weak Market Outlook

The RBI is likely to keep system liquidity ample to ensure the benefits of earlier rate cuts are fully transmitted, while a scheduled cash reserve ratio cut next month is expected to further ease borrowing costs, the report said.

The report also pointed out that corporate bonds in the 2–4 year maturity segment are currently offering favourable spreads of 65–75 basis points over comparable Indian government bonds, and could see spread compression ahead.

With the easing cycle nearing its end, it sees an overweight position on such bonds to capture carry.

A potential US Fed rate cut from September could give the RBI more room to act, particularly with inflation projected to remain benign until the fourth quarter of FY26, the report stated.

The report expects the MPC to take a calibrated approach towards the end of calendar year 2025, with India’s growth momentum remaining the key focus.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI MPC RBI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bihar SIR: SC Orders ECI To Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter Names; Asks To Accept Aadhaar As Document
Bihar SIR: SC Orders ECI To Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter Names; Asks To Accept Aadhaar As Document
India
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, CM Omar Briefs Amit Shah As NDRF Teams Rushed
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, CM Omar Briefs Amit Shah As NDRF Teams Rushed
Cities
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
India
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget