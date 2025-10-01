Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRBI Holds Rate, Sees Stronger Growth: Experts Predict Future Rate Cut Amid GST Boost

RBI Holds Rate, Sees Stronger Growth: Experts Predict Future Rate Cut Amid GST Boost

According to a note by Axis Securities, the recent GST rate rationalisation comes at an opportune time and is expected to support consumption demand during the festive season.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Economists and industry experts said on Wednesday said that amid a major demand push after the reduction in the GST rates, the RBI has adopted a cautious approach of holding the repo rate at 5.5 per cent.

“It will also help navigate the global uncertainties and choppy waters. With low inflation and steady policies, corporates can plan their finances carefully and invest wisely,” said Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, Operating Partner, Essar Capital.

“While this stance provides short-term stability, it highlights the necessity for more assertive policy measures to invigorate demand and investment, ensuring sustainable economic growth,” Vaidyanathan added.

The Central Bank has also raised its projection of India’s GDP growth rate to 6.8 per cent for 2025-26 from 6.5 per cent earlier, as the implementation of several growth-inducing structural reforms, including streamlining of GST, is expected to offset some of the adverse effects of the external headwinds.

According to a note by Axis Securities, the recent GST rate rationalisation comes at an opportune time and is expected to support consumption demand during the festive season.

“The regulator has revised its growth forecast upwards for Q2 and FY26, while a marginal downward revision is seen in H2FY26 onwards. However, inflationary pressures are expected to continue to ease in the near term. The pause in the current meeting leaves room for the RBI to opt for a 25bps rate cut in the forthcoming meeting, with growth buoyancy continuing and expectations of softening inflationary pressures,” according to the note.

According to Aditi Gupta, economist, Bank of Baroda, RBI’s projections on growth and inflation suggest that there might be room for further policy easing, although the magnitude will be limited.

“We expect the terminal repo rate at 5.25 per cent; however, the timing of the next rate cut will be crucial,” Gupta added.

The RBI Governor also listed a number of regulatory announcements aimed at regulatory compliance, improving flow of credit, foreign exchange management, customer protection and financial markets.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI MPC RBI MPC Repo Rate RBI October MPC
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
World
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
World
US Government Shuts Down After Funding Fight: What Closes And What Continues To Operate
US Government Shuts Down After Funding Fight: What Closes And What Continues To Operate
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget