Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRBI MPC Panel Cuts Repo Rates By 25 Bps Amidst Low Inflation, Depreciating Rupee, And Strong GDP

RBI MPC Panel Cuts Repo Rates By 25 Bps Amidst Low Inflation, Depreciating Rupee, And Strong GDP

India’s growth accelerated to its fastest pace in six quarters, while inflation  eased to the lowest monthly reading on record.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced its final decision on key rates today. The MPC, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, decided to reduce the repo rates by 25 bps to 5.25 per cent.

The Standing Deposit Facility now stands at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility and bank rate have been revised to 5.5 per cent. 

With inflation muted and growth at a six‑quarter high, pressure is building, but the RBI was expected to still choose caution over action. The panel not only unanimously slashed the key rates, but also continued to adopt a 'neutral' stance on the economy.

Sanjay Malhotra said, “The MPC also decided to continue with a neutral stance. In view of evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank will conduct OMO purchases of government securities worth Rs 1 lakh crore and a three‑year rupee buy-sell swap of 5 billion US dollars this December to inject durable liquidity into the system. The MPC noted that headline inflation has eased significantly and is likely to remain softer than earlier projections.”

The MPC began its three‑day deliberations on Wednesday at a defining moment for the economy. India’s growth accelerated to its fastest pace in six quarters, while inflation  eased to the lowest monthly reading on record. This rare combination  prompted renewed market speculation that the RBI might resume monetary easing after holding rates steady for four consecutive meetings.

GDP

Further, the panel decided to also upgrade its GDP estimates for the current fiscal year. The governor announced that GDP forecast for FY2025-26 now stood at 7.3 per cent, up by about half a per cent. He also shared the growth projections for the Q3 at 7 per cent and Q4 at 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal year.

For the first quarter of the upcoming 2026-27 fiscal year year, the GDP is estimated at 6.7 per cent and at 6.8 per cent for the second quarter.

Inflation

The MPC slashed its inflation estimates for FY26 by 0.6 per cent to 2 per cent. The inflation projections for Q3 and Q4 in the current fiscal now stand at 0.6 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively. The inflation forecast for Q1 and Q2 in FY27 is at 3.9 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

At its October review, the MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra noting that inflation had "moderated sharply", providing comfort but not yet enough reason to shift stance.

The December meeting, however, arrived with a more favourable macro backdrop, raising expectations that a 25 bps rate cut might finally be on the table.

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Repo Rate Monetary Policy Inflation Rate RBI MPC Interest Rates RBI Policy RBI Governor Banking News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
RBI MPC December: India To Grow Faster Than Earlier Thought, Central Bank Now Expects 7.3% GDP In FY26
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
India
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: What's On Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
India
IndiGo Plans More Flight Cancellations Over 2–3 Days, Asks For Rules Exemption Till Feb 10
IndiGo Plans More Flight Cancellations Over 2–3 Days, Seeks Rules Exemption Till Feb 10
World
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget