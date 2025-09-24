Porter Turns The Corner: Logistics Unicorn Swings To Rs 55.3 Crore Profit In FY25

After years of significant spending to expand its footprint, logistics unicorn Porter has achieved consolidated profitability in the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25). The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.3 crore for FY25, marking a sharp turnaround from the Rs 97.8 crore loss recorded in FY24.

The strong financial performance was fuelled by a surge in revenues. Porter’s operating revenue rose 57.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,306.2 crore, compared to Rs 2,733.8 crore in the previous fiscal.

Including an additional Rs 35.4 crore in other income, its consolidated topline for the year stood at Rs 4,341.6 crore, reflecting a 56.9 per cent rise, reported Moneycontrol.

Rising Costs, But Slower Than Growth

Even as the company achieved profitability, expenses climbed alongside its growth. Operational costs increased 55.3 per cent to Rs 3,679 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 20.2 per cent to Rs 285.2 crore, driven by workforce expansion and higher pay.

Finance costs also surged from Rs 1.8 crore to Rs 12.8 crore on account of higher borrowings, and depreciation charges grew nearly 12 per cent to Rs 15.5 crore.

Spending on technology, marketing, and administration went up 22.3 per cent to Rs 293.7 crore. Overall, the company’s total expenses touched Rs 4,286.4 crore, up 49.8 per cent year-on-year. Crucially, the pace of cost escalation trailed revenue growth, enabling Porter to deliver a profit before tax of Rs 55.3 crore.

Porter Expands Its Presence

Porter, which operates in the hyperlocal delivery and intracity trucking segments, has shown that scaling operations can drive stronger unit economics. Its first year of consolidated profitability highlights improved operating leverage and a sustainable growth trajectory. The company is also working to further expand its market share.

The milestone comes even as Porter pursues a fresh funding push.

Reports indicate that the company has already raised $110 million from Vitruvian Partners, Elev8 Venture Partners, and others in an extended Series F round, taking the round’s total to $300–310 million from a mix of new and existing investors.

Looking ahead, Porter has previously stated that it plans to double down on its two-wheeler local logistics services to compete with Rapido, Uber, and others, while simultaneously cementing its leadership position in the intracity trucking industry.