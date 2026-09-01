PNB AI Summit 2026: How AI, GenAI, Quantum Could Reshape India's Banking Sector

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PNB hosts summit on AI, GenAI in financial services.

PNB integrates AI, creating Center of Excellence for employees.

Banks, startups showcase AI uses for smarter, efficient banking.

Punjab National Bank has brought together banks, technology companies, startups, academics and financial sector experts at the PNB AI Summit 2026, as artificial intelligence increasingly moves from the technology sector into mainstream banking. The two-day event, being held in Dwarka on August 31 and September 1, focuses on the practical use of AI, Generative AI and quantum technology in financial services.

The summit features discussions involving senior officials and industry leaders, including Department of Financial Services Additional Secretary Dr Debashish Prushti, PNB Managing Director and CEO Ashok Chandra, the director of the National Quantum Mission and the chairman of the Indian Banks’ Association.

AI At The Centre Of PNB’s Banking Strategy

PNB MD and CEO Ashok Chandra said the bank is exploring ways to integrate emerging technologies such as AI, GenAI and quantum computing into its banking operations. The focus, he said, is not simply on adopting new technology, but on using it to make banking faster, simpler and more effective for customers.

This could eventually translate into wider applications of AI across customer service and other banking functions. As financial institutions increasingly process large volumes of customer and transaction data, AI could also play a growing role in improving how banks deliver services and respond to customer requirements.

PNB Builds Centre Of Excellence For Emerging Technologies

PNB is also focusing on preparing its workforce for the technological changes expected to shape the financial sector. According to Chandra, the bank has undertaken reskilling and upskilling initiatives for employees while establishing a Center of Excellence covering AI, GenAI and quantum technology.

The initiative is aimed at developing internal expertise and encouraging practical applications of emerging technologies within banking. By training employees alongside investing in technology, the bank is looking to build the capabilities required to deploy AI more effectively across its operations.

Banks Showcase Real-World AI Use Cases

The summit is also providing a platform for banks to share their experiences with AI and GenAI. Use cases from different financial institutions are being discussed, offering participants an opportunity to understand how these technologies are being tested and implemented in actual banking environments.

Such exchanges could help banks identify applications that can be adapted to their own operations while also highlighting the challenges involved in introducing AI into a highly regulated financial ecosystem.

Startups Bring New Banking Solutions To The Table

Technology companies and startups working in AI and GenAI are another major part of the summit. Exhibitors are showcasing products, platforms and technology solutions aimed at addressing different requirements across the financial sector.

The presence of startups alongside established banks creates an opportunity for financial institutions to explore newer technology solutions and for emerging companies to demonstrate how their products could be applied to banking.

What The AI-First Banking Era Could Look Like

The discussions at PNB AI Summit 2026 underline a broader shift taking place across the banking industry. While digital banking transformed how customers access financial services, AI and GenAI could influence how those services are delivered, personalised and managed.

The two-day summit is ultimately centred on finding practical ways to use AI, GenAI and quantum technologies to create banking systems that are smarter, more efficient, secure and focused on customer needs.