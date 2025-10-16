Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceDalal Street Gears Up For Another Rally, Sensex Over 250 Points Up, Nifty Tests 25,400

Dalal Street Gears Up For Another Rally, Sensex Over 250 Points Up, Nifty Tests 25,400

Early indicators showed optimism as the GIFT Nifty futures traded 46 points higher at 25,470 at 7:58 AM, suggesting that domestic benchmarks may continue their upward momentum.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian stock markets looked set for a favourable session on Thursday. The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell above 82,850, climbing more than 250 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading just under 25,400, clocking gains of 70 points, around 9:15 AM.

The indices tracked positive trends across Asian markets and overnight global cues. Early indicators showed optimism as the GIFT Nifty futures traded 46 points higher at 25,470 at 7:58 AM, suggesting that domestic benchmarks may continue their upward momentum. In the pre-open session, the Sensex jumped close to 50 points and neared 82,650, while the Nifty inched up over 30 points to cross 25,350, around 9:05 AM.

Adding to the optimism, gold prices continue to climb to fresh record highs, reflecting safe-haven demand amid global uncertainty.

Meanwhile, trade relations between India and the United States are seeing renewed engagement. The Indian negotiating team is currently in the US to continue deliberations, with both sides aiming for a “win-win solution.” “Discussions are on the table, and we are in a deeper phase of engagement,” media reports said citing government sources, adding that India’s exports to the US have shown growth and the trend is expected to continue.

How Did Markets Fare Yesterday?

On Wednesday, the domestic equities closed sharply higher, with benchmark indices rallying for a second consecutive session, buoyed by gains in financial and banking stocks as well as upbeat global sentiment. Investors drew confidence from expectations of an imminent rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.

The Sensex surged 575.45 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 82,605.43. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty rose 178.05 points, or 0.71 per cent, to end at 25,323.55.

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Today GIFT Nifty US India Trade Talks
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
World
Trump Mistakes India With Iran While Claiming Tariffs Stopped Nuclear War With Pak: Watch
Trump Mistakes India With Iran While Claiming Tariffs Stopped Nuclear War With Pak: Watch
World
Trump Confident On China Trade Talks Despite Rare Earth Export Tensions
Trump Confident On China Trade Talks Despite Rare Earth Export Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget