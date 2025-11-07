Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today In Lucknow: Yellow Metal Holds Steady Amid Mixed Signals

Gold Price Today In Lucknow: Yellow Metal Holds Steady Amid Mixed Signals

On the international front, the precious metal’s direction is being shaped by movements in US Treasury yields, economic growth data, and monetary policy expectations.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices remained subdued in Lucknow on Friday, echoing the cautious tone in global markets as investors monitored key economic data and central bank guidance. India, which follows only China in gold consumption, continues to rely on imports to meet most of its domestic demand. Although recycling initiatives have improved, their contribution to overall supply remains modest.

Currency Fluctuations and Investor Sentiment Shape Prices

Since gold is internationally priced in US dollars, local prices tend to move in tandem with the rupee’s exchange rate. A weaker rupee typically makes gold imports costlier, while a stronger currency helps soften prices. On the international front, the precious metal’s direction is being shaped by movements in US Treasury yields, economic growth data, and monetary policy expectations.

Globally, gold prices hovered near previous levels on Friday, as investors awaited fresh cues on inflation trends and the Federal Reserve’s potential policy moves. This subdued sentiment was reflected across major Indian cities, including Lucknow, where gold traded without significant movement.

Lucknow Gold Rates Unchanged as Markets Await Clarity

In Lucknow, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 12,273 per gram, while 22-karat gold stood at Rs 11,251 per gram. The rates remained flat from the previous session, indicating a lack of strong triggers in the market. Experts say retail demand in the city remains steady, supported by festive purchases and long-term investors seeking a hedge against inflation.

Analysts believe that while short-term price movements may stay range-bound, long-term fundamentals for gold remain intact. Global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and uneven economic growth, are expected to sustain the metal’s appeal. With the festive season nearing, modest buying activity could lift sentiment, even if global momentum stays muted.

Gold continues to be viewed as a safe-haven investment, particularly amid concerns about inflation and slower growth in major economies. However, analysts caution that an unexpected rebound in the dollar or oil prices could add pressure on domestic bullion rates.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
