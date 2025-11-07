Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceCan Retired Government Employees Take Jobs Abroad Without Losing Pension? Here’s What Rule 10 Says

The Office Memorandum, titled Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2021 - Employment After Retirement Under a Government Outside India, seeks to eliminate confusion surrounding post-retirement work.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), operating under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, has issued a clarification on whether retired government employees can accept employment under foreign governments. 

The Office Memorandum (OM), titled Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2021 - Employment After Retirement Under a Government Outside India, seeks to eliminate confusion surrounding post-retirement work and its potential impact on pension benefits.

Rule 10 of CCS (Pension) Rules 2021: Permission Mandatory

According to the OM, any retired Central Service Group ‘A’ officer wishing to accept employment under a government outside India must first obtain prior permission from the Central Government. 

The directive, rooted in Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2021, underscores that this permission is essential to ensure transparency and to safeguard the integrity of public service.

The memorandum explicitly states that failure to secure approval could lead to a suspension of pension payments. “No pension shall be payable to a pensioner who accepts such an employment without proper permission in respect of any period for which he is so employed, or such longer period as the Government may direct,” the document clarifies.

Pension Implications and Exceptions

The DoPPW has further elaborated that government employees who have already obtained approval to take up employment under a foreign government during their leave preparatory to retirement (LPR) are exempt from seeking fresh permission for continuation in that role post-retirement. 

This provision, officials noted, ensures that those nearing retirement and transitioning into approved external roles are not subjected to redundant bureaucratic procedures.

The OM highlights that the request of a pensioner seeking permission for employment with a foreign government will be processed following the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1961 and other guidelines issued periodically.

Why the Clarification Matters

This clarification comes at a time when several retired officers are being approached by foreign governments and international organisations for advisory or consultancy roles.

 The move aims to maintain administrative oversight and prevent potential conflicts of interest. Experts believe it also ensures that pension benefits remain conditional on adherence to established procedures.

While India’s pension framework under the CCS (Pension) Rules 2021 already restricts certain types of employment without prior permission, this latest clarification extends the interpretation specifically to foreign governmental appointments, removing ambiguity.

 Many retired civil servants, particularly from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Central Services, are often sought after for their experience in governance and policy formulation.

The DoPPW has directed that all such requests be considered carefully, keeping national security and policy sensitivity in view. 

