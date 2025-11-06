Gold Price Today In Lucknow: Yellow Metal Sees Marginal Rise Amid Global Volatility

Gold prices in Lucknow edged slightly higher on Thursday, mirroring movements seen across several major Indian cities. The modest uptick comes amid global price fluctuations and currency shifts, as investors assess signs of slowing economic growth and evolving monetary policy expectations.

In Lucknow, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 12,206 per gram, while 22-karat gold stood at Rs 11,190 per gram on Thursday. The marginal increase reflects a brief pause in what has otherwise been a steady phase for the yellow metal, supported by consistent demand from retail investors and jewellers.

India’s Gold Demand Remains Robust Despite Price Swings

India continues to hold its position as the world’s second-largest consumer of gold, with demand remaining strong despite periodic price fluctuations. Although efforts to boost recycling and domestic sourcing are ongoing, imports continue to account for most of the country’s supply, leaving prices highly sensitive to rupee movements.

Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, even small changes in the rupee’s value can significantly affect import costs. A stronger rupee typically provides relief to domestic buyers, while any depreciation leads to higher prices. On Thursday, the rupee’s relative firmness helped cushion some of the global weakness, resulting in a marginal rise in local prices.

Global Cues Keep Market Direction Mixed

Globally, gold prices are being influenced by a complex mix of factors, including inflation trends, bond yield movements, and shifts in investor sentiment. Uncertainty around the pace of US economic recovery, expectations of Federal Reserve rate adjustments, and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to affect the bullion market.

Jewellers in Lucknow report that despite the modest rise, consumer activity remains steady, with buyers viewing gold as a reliable long-term investment. Many are taking advantage of the current price stability to make purchases ahead of upcoming festivals and weddings. Analysts expect domestic demand to remain resilient in the weeks ahead, even as international market volatility persists.