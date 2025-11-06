Gold Price Today In Chennai: Rates Increase As Global Demand Strengthens

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today In Chennai: Rates Increase As Global Demand Strengthens

As of Thursday, 24-karat gold in Chennai was priced at Rs 12,273 per gram, while 22-karat gold stood at Rs 11,250 per gram.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Gold prices in Chennai rose slightly on Thursday, reflecting a broader uptick across domestic bullion markets. A firm rupee and muted global cues tempered the advance, keeping the yellow metal marginally higher after a stable start to the week. Analysts noted that local price movements mirrored the interaction between global trends and the strength of the domestic currency.

As of Thursday, 24-karat gold in Chennai was priced at Rs 12,273 per gram, while 22-karat gold stood at Rs 11,250 per gram. Despite the modest increase, the city’s bullion market continues to witness steady retail demand, led by long-term investors and jewellers preparing for the festive season.

Rates Increase Due To Strengthening Demand

Globally, gold prices are being shaped by economic indicators and broader risk sentiment. Movements in bond yields, central bank policy decisions, and geopolitical developments continue to influence bullion markets. With inflation concerns persisting and investors reassessing growth forecasts, gold’s safe-haven appeal remains strong.

In Chennai, investors continue to view gold as a dependable store of value. While short-term fluctuations persist, the underlying demand remains resilient. Industry analysts expect consumption to strengthen further with the onset of the festive and wedding seasons—traditionally a period of high gold purchases in southern India.

Rupee Movement Influences Domestic Gold Prices

India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, remains heavily reliant on imports to meet its domestic demand. Despite initiatives to enhance recycling and formal gold collection systems, recycled gold still forms only a minor portion of total supply.

Since gold is traded globally in US dollars, changes in the rupee’s value directly affect domestic prices. An appreciating rupee lowers import costs, offering consumers temporary price relief, while depreciation pushes up landed costs, making gold more expensive.

On Tuesday, the rupee’s marginal gains helped cushion the upward pressure from international markets, keeping local prices relatively steady. Analysts suggest that a sustained strengthening of the rupee could help stabilise prices further, though ongoing global economic and geopolitical uncertainties may continue to drive volatility in the near term.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Gold Price In Chennai Today Chennai Gold Rates
