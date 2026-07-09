Buying Your First Home? Avoid These 5 Costly Home Loan Mistakes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Evaluate total loan cost, not just the monthly EMI.

Avoid borrowing maximum; consider future financial responsibilities.

Understand floating interest rate impact on loan terms.

Buying your first home is a major milestone, but taking a home loan is also one of the biggest financial commitments you will make. While getting your loan approved may feel like the hardest part, the decisions you make before signing the agreement can shape your finances for years. With property prices still high across many Indian cities and home loan rates influencing borrowing costs, avoiding a few common mistakes can make your homeownership journey much smoother.

Looking only at the EMI

For many first-time buyers, the monthly EMI becomes the biggest deciding factor. While affordability matters, the EMI is only one part of the overall cost. It is equally important to look at the loan tenure, total interest outgo, processing fees, insurance charges and other costs. A lower EMI may seem attractive, but if it comes with a longer tenure, you could end up paying much more in interest over time. Always look at the total cost of borrowing, not just the monthly instalment.

Borrowing more than you actually need

Your lender decides how much you are eligible to borrow based on your income and repayment capacity. But that does not mean you should borrow the maximum amount available. Think about your future responsibilities before finalising the loan. Expenses such as children's education, healthcare, retirement planning or supporting ageing parents can increase over time. Borrowing within your comfort level gives you greater financial flexibility and reduces unnecessary stress later.

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Ignoring how interest rates affect your loan

Many borrowers focus only on getting the lowest interest rate without understanding how it may change in the future. If you choose a floating-rate home loan, changes in lending rates can increase your EMI or extend your loan tenure. Knowing how your loan works during changing interest rate cycles can help you plan your finances better and avoid surprises.

Overlooking the extra costs of buying a home

The property's price is only one part of the total expense. You also need to budget for stamp duty, registration charges, legal fees, interiors, moving expenses and maintenance deposits. Many first-time buyers use most of their savings for the down payment and later struggle to meet these additional costs. Keeping some money aside as a financial buffer can prevent you from relying on personal loans or credit cards immediately after buying your home.

Forgetting to plan for the unexpected

A home loan is a long-term commitment, and life rarely goes exactly as planned. Job changes, medical emergencies or new family responsibilities can affect your repayment capacity. Building an emergency fund before taking a home loan and reviewing your insurance cover can provide a much-needed safety net. If your income increases over time, making part-prepayments whenever possible can also reduce your interest burden and help you close the loan sooner.

Buying your first home is about much more than owning a property. It is about building long-term financial security. A home loan should fit comfortably within your overall financial plan, not become a constant source of pressure. By borrowing wisely, understanding the true cost of the loan and planning for the future, you can enjoy your new home with greater confidence and peace of mind.

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