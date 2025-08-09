Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Ease In Kolkata On August 7 Amid Softer Global Trends

Gold Prices Ease In Kolkata On August 7 Amid Softer Global Trends

The drop in Kolkata’s gold prices comes on the back of softer international bullion rates and a relatively stable rupee against the US dollar

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 01:50 PM (IST)

Gold prices in Kolkata slipped slightly in August, offering relief to buyers after a period of steady gains. The rate for 22-karat gold in the city stands at Rs 9,445 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 10,304 per gram. The decline mirrors the trend seen in several other Indian cities as global market cues softened.

In Delhi, 22K gold is priced at Rs 9,460 per gram and 24K at Rs 10,319 per gram. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai share the same rates as Kolkata, Rs 9,445 for 22K and Rs 10,304 for 24K.

Slightly higher prices were recorded in Ahmedabad and Indore, where 22K gold stands at Rs 9,450 per gram and 24K gold at Rs 10,309 per gram. Lucknow leads the list today with 22K gold at Rs 9,460 per gram and 24K at Rs 10,319 per gram.

What’s Driving The Decline?

The drop in Kolkata’s gold prices comes on the back of softer international bullion rates and a relatively stable rupee against the US dollar. This has reduced some of the upward pressure seen in recent weeks, when gold gained on safe-haven demand amid global economic uncertainty.

Market analysts suggest that the current dip could encourage festive-season buying in the city, especially given Kolkata’s strong tradition of gold jewellery purchases during Durga Puja and wedding celebrations.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 9): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Retains Its Shine Amid Global Turmoil

Gold prices continue to draw strength from a mix of global financial instability, persistent inflation, and rising geopolitical tensions. These conditions have reinforced the metal’s reputation as a dependable hedge against uncertainty and a trusted store of value for investors worldwide.

In India, and particularly in Kolkata, gold remains a preferred investment choice as households and traders navigate unpredictable economic conditions. The approaching festive season is likely to add fresh momentum to physical demand, with analysts forecasting heightened price fluctuations in the near term.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Kolkata 22K Gold Kolkata 24K Gold Kolkata Gold Price Fall Kolkata Gold Rate Today
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Harshil Army Camp And Helipad Washed Away As Search For Missing Soldiers Intensifies
Breaking: Continuous Rescue Efforts Underway In Dharali Amid Ongoing Search For Missing Locals
Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget