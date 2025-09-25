Gold Price Today In Lucknow: Yellow Metal Sees Mild Correction

Gold prices slipped slightly on Wednesday, with Lucknow quoting Rs 10,505 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,459 per gram for 24-karat gold. The city, known for its steady retail demand, continues to reflect the broader national and international trends that influence bullion rates.

India’s appetite for gold remains second only to China, and the country’s dependence on imports ensures that global market fluctuations have a direct bearing on local costs. With recycled gold making up only a small share of supply, international factors dominate price-setting.

Local Demand and National Pricing Trends

The final price paid by consumers in Lucknow includes not only the base global price but also several domestic charges. Import duties, GST, and state-level levies add to the cost, resulting in variations across different regions.

On Wednesday, bullion dipped marginally as traders adjusted positions amid changing expectations regarding US interest rates and global economic growth. Gold’s reputation as a safe-haven asset means demand continues even during corrections, particularly in times of volatility.

Comparative Rates Across Cities

While Lucknow saw 22-karat gold priced at Rs 10,505 per gram and 24-karat at Rs 11,459 per gram, rates across India were fairly aligned. Delhi posted identical figures, while Chennai was slightly higher at Rs 10,510 and Rs 11,466 per gram for 22- and 24-karat respectively.

Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata all reported Rs 10,490 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,444 per gram for 24-karat. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad and Indore stood at Rs 10,495 and Rs 11,449 per gram.

Gold as a Store of Value in Volatile Times

For households and investors in Lucknow, gold continues to be a trusted avenue for wealth preservation. Its role as a hedge against inflation and as a long-term asset makes it highly sought after, even when short-term fluctuations occur.

At a time of uncertain global markets and domestic financial pressures, the yellow metal continues to provide confidence to investors looking for stability. Whether in jewellery, coins, or investment bars, gold retains its prominent place in Lucknow’s financial landscape.