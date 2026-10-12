Diwali 2026: How To Plan Festive Spending Without Carrying Debt Into January

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Festive spending surges; careful financial planning is essential.

Set a budget, build a festive fund monthly.

Prioritize clearing costly debt, then invest Diwali bonus wisely.

Ask any household when Diwali spending begins and the honest answer is rarely the day the shopping starts. It begins earlier, with a mental tally of who needs a gift, which room could do with a fresh coat of paint and whether this is the year the old television finally goes. By the time Diwali arrives on November 9, a little under four weeks from now, that tally has usually hardened into purchases.

Financial planners have long urged families to reverse the order: put a number on paper first and let the shopping follow. Here is what that looks like in practice, and where the advice differs.

Festive Season Spending: How Credit Card Use Rises Around Diwali

The case for planning is easiest to see in the card data. Business Standard reported that Indians spent Rs 2.02 trillion on credit cards in October 2024, a jump of 14.5 per cent over September and 13 per cent more than in October 2023. That earlier October had itself seen spending climb 25 per cent over the month before, to Rs 1.78 trillion.

Borrowing tends to rise alongside. Personal loans are commonly taken around Diwali to fund shopping, gifts and renovations, and unpaid card balances can be costly: Outlook Money put annual interest on them at up to 42 per cent.

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How Much to Spend on Diwali

There is no official formula, but the exercise is easier if it starts from what the household owes once the festival is over. School fees, insurance premiums, rent and card payments carry on into January regardless, and a Diwali figure that ignores them tends to leave a gap in the new year.

From there, a few yardsticks help. It is suggested keeping the festive budget within 10 to 15 per cent of a month's income after rent, utilities and loan instalments are covered. Another way is to treat Diwali as part of the "wants" slice of the familiar 50-30-20 split of income between needs, wants and savings, rather than as an addition to it.

Diwali Savings Plan: Where to Park Your Festive Money

Rather than dipping into the household account in November, it helps to build a festive fund through the year. It is suggested setting aside Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 a month for this, kept in a fixed deposit or debt fund away from daily spending.

For those already close to the festival without such a fund, selling investments to avoid an EMI is best treated as a last resort, since it can mean tax, exit loads and a setback to long-term goals. If the emergency fund has to be used, the money should be put back within a reasonable time rather than left as a permanent gap.

How to Divide Your Diwali Budget Across Gifts, Decor and Food

Once there is a ceiling, divide it into heads such as clothes, gifts, sweets and decorations, and hold back a small reserve for whatever the festival throws up, from extra guests to an unplanned trip. Whatever goes unspent simply stays in savings.

It is also worth guarding against comparison. Elaborate celebrations on social media can make an ordinary Diwali feel inadequate, but a budget is meant to serve the household, not the feed. Home-made decorations, as many families once relied on, are one way to bring costs down without dimming the festival.

Zero-Cost EMI and Credit Cards: What to Watch Before Diwali Shopping

This is where most festive budgets come under strain. We can understand safe ceiling for monthly instalments with a simple example: a household earning Rs 60,000 a month should aim to keep total EMIs near Rs 24,000.

Zero-cost EMI offers deserve a closer look. The discount available for paying in full can disappear once a purchase is split into instalments, leaving the price effectively unchanged, so any such plan is better judged by what the household can repay each month than by how small the instalment looks. Combining a personal loan with heavy card spending is best avoided.

What to Do With Your Diwali Bonus: Pay Debt, Save or Invest?

The usual order of priority is to clear costly debt first, starting with credit card dues and then unsecured loans such as personal loans, before turning to savings. If the emergency fund has been dipped into, it makes sense to rebuild it next. Experts put the conventional target at three to six months of household expenses, while noting that some advisers now prefer a year's cover for people with uneven incomes.

Beyond that, a bonus is better divided into separate buckets than allowed to flow into the main account, and money meant for investing should avoid products that lock it away for long periods. One simple template, is roughly a third each for spending, loan repayment and investment, with costly debt addressed before anything else.

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Diwali Financial Planning: What to Remember Before You Shop

The advice is less about spending less than about spending in the right order: January's obligations first, then a ceiling, then the split, then a cushion, and only then the shopping list. For most households the aim is modest: to reach the new year with the festival behind them and no bill left to settle.