Investors are tracking currency movements, inflation data, and geopolitical developments. These factors help determine the next direction for bullion prices.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 12): Metals In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More
Gold and silver prices traded lower on Oct 12, amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver prices slipped, anticipating range-bound trade.
- Inflation, currency movements, and geopolitics drive bullion prices.
- Last week, gold gained from buying, silver marginally lower.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices slipped on Monday, with investors tracking currency movements, inflation data and geopolitical developments for cues on the next leg of bullion prices. Analysts expect domestic gold and silver to trade in a range with a slightly positive bias this week, supported by a weaker rupee.
Inflation readings from India, China and the US, along with China's trade data and speeches by Federal Reserve officials, will be closely watched. These could influence expectations around the timing of the US central bank's next interest rate move.
Jateen Trivedi, Vice President and Research Analyst, Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said rupee weakness could cushion domestic bullion against fluctuations in international prices.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery rose Rs 1,109, or nearly 1 per cent, last week to settle at Rs 1.51 lakh per 10 grams. Silver futures ended marginally lower, declining Rs 122 to Rs 2.25 lakh per kilogram.
In overseas markets, December gold futures on Comex gained $54, or 1.3 per cent, to close at $4,216.3 per ounce. Silver rose more than 1 per cent to $61.05 per ounce.
Pranav Mer, Senior Vice President, EBG, Commodity and Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, attributed gold's weekly gains to bargain buying, which lifted prices from around $4,066 to above $4,200 per ounce. A softer dollar and easing US Treasury yields also supported the recovery towards the end of the week.
Silver benefited from gold's rebound and positive momentum in industrial metals such as copper and zinc. However, concerns that high prices could curb demand, along with expectations of a supply surplus in 2027, limited its upside.
The rupee, US rate expectations and geopolitical tensions will remain key factors for bullion. A weaker rupee raises the cost of imported gold, potentially cushioning domestic prices if international rates decline moderately.
Geopolitical risks remain elevated amid the unresolved US-Iran conflict. Tensions intensified after US President Donald Trump said Washington was considering joining Saudi strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, following an attack on Riyadh's international airport.
Investors will also assess incoming inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the US interest rate outlook. These factors, alongside currency movements and investment demand, could determine whether bullion extends its recovery or remains range-bound.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 12
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,113
22 Karat- 13,855
18 Karat- 11,339
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,098
22 Karat- 13,840
18 Karat- 11,370
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,098
22 Karat- 13,840
18 Karat- 11,324
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,098
22 Karat- 13,840
18 Karat- 11,324
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,098
22 Karat- 13,840
18 Karat- 11,324
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,098
22 Karat- 13,840
18 Karat- 11,324
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,098
|13,840
|11,324
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,103
|13,845
|11,329
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,103
|13,845
|11,329
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,113
|13,855
|11,339
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,098
|13,840
|11,370
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,098
|13,840
|11,324
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,098
|13,840
|11,324
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,113
|13,855
|11,339
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,098
|13,840
|11,370
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,098
|13,840
|11,324
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,098
|13,840
|11,324
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,103
|13,845
|11,329
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 12
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|240
|240,000
Frequently Asked Questions
What factors are currently influencing gold and silver prices?
What is the short-term outlook for domestic gold and silver prices?
Analysts expect domestic gold and silver to trade in a range with a slightly positive bias this week. This outlook is largely supported by a weaker rupee.
How does a weaker rupee impact domestic gold prices?
A weaker rupee can cushion domestic bullion against fluctuations in international prices. It also raises the cost of imported gold, potentially supporting domestic prices even if international rates fall moderately.
What economic data and events are important for bullion investors to monitor?
Investors will closely watch inflation readings from India, China, and the US, along with China's trade data. Speeches by Federal Reserve officials will also provide cues on US interest rates.
What contributed to gold's weekly gains recently?
Gold's weekly gains were attributed to bargain buying, lifting prices above $4,200 per ounce. A softer dollar and easing US Treasury yields also supported this recovery.