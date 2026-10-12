Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 12): Metals In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices slipped, anticipating range-bound trade.

Inflation, currency movements, and geopolitics drive bullion prices.

Last week, gold gained from buying, silver marginally lower.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices slipped on Monday, with investors tracking currency movements, inflation data and geopolitical developments for cues on the next leg of bullion prices. Analysts expect domestic gold and silver to trade in a range with a slightly positive bias this week, supported by a weaker rupee.

Inflation readings from India, China and the US, along with China's trade data and speeches by Federal Reserve officials, will be closely watched. These could influence expectations around the timing of the US central bank's next interest rate move.

Jateen Trivedi, Vice President and Research Analyst, Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said rupee weakness could cushion domestic bullion against fluctuations in international prices.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery rose Rs 1,109, or nearly 1 per cent, last week to settle at Rs 1.51 lakh per 10 grams. Silver futures ended marginally lower, declining Rs 122 to Rs 2.25 lakh per kilogram.

In overseas markets, December gold futures on Comex gained $54, or 1.3 per cent, to close at $4,216.3 per ounce. Silver rose more than 1 per cent to $61.05 per ounce.

Pranav Mer, Senior Vice President, EBG, Commodity and Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, attributed gold's weekly gains to bargain buying, which lifted prices from around $4,066 to above $4,200 per ounce. A softer dollar and easing US Treasury yields also supported the recovery towards the end of the week.

Silver benefited from gold's rebound and positive momentum in industrial metals such as copper and zinc. However, concerns that high prices could curb demand, along with expectations of a supply surplus in 2027, limited its upside.

The rupee, US rate expectations and geopolitical tensions will remain key factors for bullion. A weaker rupee raises the cost of imported gold, potentially cushioning domestic prices if international rates decline moderately.

Geopolitical risks remain elevated amid the unresolved US-Iran conflict. Tensions intensified after US President Donald Trump said Washington was considering joining Saudi strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, following an attack on Riyadh's international airport.

Investors will also assess incoming inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the US interest rate outlook. These factors, alongside currency movements and investment demand, could determine whether bullion extends its recovery or remains range-bound.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 12

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,113

22 Karat- 13,855

18 Karat- 11,339

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,098

22 Karat- 13,840

18 Karat- 11,370

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,098

22 Karat- 13,840

18 Karat- 11,324

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,098

22 Karat- 13,840

18 Karat- 11,324

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,098

22 Karat- 13,840

18 Karat- 11,324

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,098

22 Karat- 13,840

18 Karat- 11,324

Also Read : Delhi Markets To Stay Open Till Diwali? CTI Seeks Police Security After Rs 2,000-Crore Loss Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 12

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities