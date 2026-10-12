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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Oct 12): Metals In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 12): Metals In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Oct 12, amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices slipped, anticipating range-bound trade.
  • Inflation, currency movements, and geopolitics drive bullion prices.
  • Last week, gold gained from buying, silver marginally lower.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices slipped on Monday, with investors tracking currency movements, inflation data and geopolitical developments for cues on the next leg of bullion prices. Analysts expect domestic gold and silver to trade in a range with a slightly positive bias this week, supported by a weaker rupee.

Inflation readings from India, China and the US, along with China's trade data and speeches by Federal Reserve officials, will be closely watched. These could influence expectations around the timing of the US central bank's next interest rate move.

Jateen Trivedi, Vice President and Research Analyst, Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said rupee weakness could cushion domestic bullion against fluctuations in international prices.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery rose Rs 1,109, or nearly 1 per cent, last week to settle at Rs 1.51 lakh per 10 grams. Silver futures ended marginally lower, declining Rs 122 to Rs 2.25 lakh per kilogram.

In overseas markets, December gold futures on Comex gained $54, or 1.3 per cent, to close at $4,216.3 per ounce. Silver rose more than 1 per cent to $61.05 per ounce.

Pranav Mer, Senior Vice President, EBG, Commodity and Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, attributed gold's weekly gains to bargain buying, which lifted prices from around $4,066 to above $4,200 per ounce. A softer dollar and easing US Treasury yields also supported the recovery towards the end of the week.

Silver benefited from gold's rebound and positive momentum in industrial metals such as copper and zinc. However, concerns that high prices could curb demand, along with expectations of a supply surplus in 2027, limited its upside.

The rupee, US rate expectations and geopolitical tensions will remain key factors for bullion. A weaker rupee raises the cost of imported gold, potentially cushioning domestic prices if international rates decline moderately.

Geopolitical risks remain elevated amid the unresolved US-Iran conflict. Tensions intensified after US President Donald Trump said Washington was considering joining Saudi strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, following an attack on Riyadh's international airport.

Investors will also assess incoming inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the US interest rate outlook. These factors, alongside currency movements and investment demand, could determine whether bullion extends its recovery or remains range-bound.

Also Read : Aadhaar Name Change Rules 2026: Documents, Fees And Step-By-Step Process Explained

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 12

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,113

22 Karat- 13,855

18 Karat- 11,339

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,098

22 Karat- 13,840

18 Karat- 11,370

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,098

22 Karat- 13,840

18 Karat- 11,324

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,098

22 Karat- 13,840

18 Karat- 11,324

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,098

22 Karat- 13,840

18 Karat- 11,324

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,098

22 Karat- 13,840

18 Karat- 11,324

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,098 13,840 11,324
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,103 13,845 11,329
Gold Rate in Indore 15,103 13,845 11,329
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,113 13,855 11,339
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,098 13,840 11,370
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,098 13,840 11,324
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,098 13,840 11,324
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,113 13,855 11,339
Gold Rate in Salem 15,098 13,840 11,370
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,098 13,840 11,324
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,098 13,840 11,324
Gold Rate in Patna 15,103 13,845 11,329

Also Read : Delhi Markets To Stay Open Till Diwali? CTI Seeks Police Security After Rs 2,000-Crore Loss

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 12

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Indore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Salem 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Patna 240 240,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are currently influencing gold and silver prices?

Investors are tracking currency movements, inflation data, and geopolitical developments. These factors help determine the next direction for bullion prices.

What is the short-term outlook for domestic gold and silver prices?

Analysts expect domestic gold and silver to trade in a range with a slightly positive bias this week. This outlook is largely supported by a weaker rupee.

How does a weaker rupee impact domestic gold prices?

A weaker rupee can cushion domestic bullion against fluctuations in international prices. It also raises the cost of imported gold, potentially supporting domestic prices even if international rates fall moderately.

What economic data and events are important for bullion investors to monitor?

Investors will closely watch inflation readings from India, China, and the US, along with China's trade data. Speeches by Federal Reserve officials will also provide cues on US interest rates.

What contributed to gold's weekly gains recently?

Gold's weekly gains were attributed to bargain buying, lifting prices above $4,200 per ounce. A softer dollar and easing US Treasury yields also supported this recovery.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Oct 12 2026
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