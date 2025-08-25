Chennai Gold Prices Dip, But Fed Rate Cut Hopes Spark Bullish Outlook

Gold prices softened in Chennai on Monday, reflecting a broader trend across major Indian cities. While the market appears to be entering a consolidation phase, analysts maintain that the overall trajectory for the precious metal is likely to stay positive. The expectation of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September has emerged as a key driver for bullish sentiment in the medium term.

Experts indicate that investors will closely monitor forthcoming US economic data, including Q2 GDP performance, personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation numbers, and statements from Federal Reserve policymakers. These developments will influence global gold sentiment and, by extension, local prices.

Pranav Mer, Vice President of EBG - Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services, remarked: “Gold prices may continue to see some consolidation, but the bias is expected to remain positive. The US Federal Chair Jerome Powell's comments have raised expectations of an interest rate cut at the September meeting.” He highlighted that geopolitical and trade dynamics could further sway the market in the weeks ahead.

Chennai Gold Rates and Market Dynamics

Currently, in Chennai, the price of 22-karat gold is Rs 9,305 per gram, while 24-karat gold is trading at Rs 10,151 per gram. This marginal dip aligns with global price adjustments and domestic market influences.

As the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, India relies extensively on imports to fulfil demand, as recycled gold accounts for only a limited share. Local pricing remains highly sensitive to fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate, given gold’s denomination in US dollars on international markets. Additionally, layered taxation—such as import duties, GST, and state-level charges—plays a pivotal role in determining the final cost to consumers.

For Indian households, gold remains far more than a financial asset; it is embedded in cultural practices and serves as a traditional safeguard during economic turbulence. Nevertheless, global factors such as changes in monetary policy, bond yields, and investor sentiment exert a significant impact on Indian gold prices, often triggering short-term volatility.

While the immediate trend points to stability with mild downside, analysts assert that the medium-term outlook appears encouraging, especially if the Fed delivers an anticipated rate cut and global uncertainties persist.