Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceChennai Gold Prices Dip, But Fed Rate Cut Hopes Spark Bullish Outlook

Chennai Gold Prices Dip, But Fed Rate Cut Hopes Spark Bullish Outlook

The expectation of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September has emerged as a key driver for bullish sentiment in the medium term.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices softened in Chennai on Monday, reflecting a broader trend across major Indian cities. While the market appears to be entering a consolidation phase, analysts maintain that the overall trajectory for the precious metal is likely to stay positive. The expectation of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September has emerged as a key driver for bullish sentiment in the medium term.

Experts indicate that investors will closely monitor forthcoming US economic data, including Q2 GDP performance, personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation numbers, and statements from Federal Reserve policymakers. These developments will influence global gold sentiment and, by extension, local prices.

Pranav Mer, Vice President of EBG - Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services, remarked: “Gold prices may continue to see some consolidation, but the bias is expected to remain positive. The US Federal Chair Jerome Powell's comments have raised expectations of an interest rate cut at the September meeting.” He highlighted that geopolitical and trade dynamics could further sway the market in the weeks ahead.

Chennai Gold Rates and Market Dynamics

Currently, in Chennai, the price of 22-karat gold is Rs 9,305 per gram, while 24-karat gold is trading at Rs 10,151 per gram. This marginal dip aligns with global price adjustments and domestic market influences.

As the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, India relies extensively on imports to fulfil demand, as recycled gold accounts for only a limited share. Local pricing remains highly sensitive to fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate, given gold’s denomination in US dollars on international markets. Additionally, layered taxation—such as import duties, GST, and state-level charges—plays a pivotal role in determining the final cost to consumers.

For Indian households, gold remains far more than a financial asset; it is embedded in cultural practices and serves as a traditional safeguard during economic turbulence. Nevertheless, global factors such as changes in monetary policy, bond yields, and investor sentiment exert a significant impact on Indian gold prices, often triggering short-term volatility.

While the immediate trend points to stability with mild downside, analysts assert that the medium-term outlook appears encouraging, especially if the Fed delivers an anticipated rate cut and global uncertainties persist.

Also read
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Chennai Today Chennai Gold Rates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Resigned The Day CBI Sent Me Summons': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned The Day CBI Sent Me Summons': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
Cities
Noida Dowry Death: Nikki Bhati's Brother-In-Law And Father-In-Law Arrested
Noida Dowry Death: Nikki Bhati's Brother-In-Law And Father-In-Law Arrested
Technology
Mario Kart, College, & Independence: How Musk's Neuralink Changed One Man's World
Mario Kart, College, & Independence: How Neuralink Changed One Man's World
India
Amit Shah Refers To Satyendar Jain Case To Defend Bill To Remove PM, Ministers From Post: WATCH
Amit Shah Refers To Satyendar Jain Case To Defend Bill To Remove PM, Ministers From Post: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Amit Shah to Break Silence on Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignation and 130th Amendment | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Delhi Metro Hikes Fare by ₹1 to ₹4; Airport Express Line Fare Increased by ₹5 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Yemen’s Capital Hit by Israeli Air Attacks Following Cluster Bomb Incident | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Supriya Sule Sparks Debate Over Eating Non-Veg in Warkari Tradition | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Rambhadracharya Challenges Popular Storyteller Premanand Maharaj’s Scriptural Knowledge | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget