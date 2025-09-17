Chennai Gold Prices Slide Slightly, Traders Watch Global Cues

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceChennai Gold Prices Slide Slightly, Traders Watch Global Cues

Recycled gold accounts for only a small slice of total supply, making the country’s buyers sensitive to shifts in international pricing.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 12:02 PM (IST)

Gold prices registered a modest decline on Wednesday, with Chennai quoting 22-karat gold at Rs 10,270 per gram and 24-karat gold at Rs 11,204 per gram. The dip comes in line with movements seen across India’s major bullion markets, where global trends and the rupee’s exchange rate continue to play a decisive role.

India, which ranks as the second-largest gold consumer after China, is heavily reliant on imports. Recycled gold accounts for only a small slice of total supply, making the country’s buyers sensitive to shifts in international pricing.

Regional Comparisons Highlight Trends

Gold rates are showing minor variations across India’s cities. Delhi, for example, has 22-karat gold priced at Rs 10,255 per gram and 24-karat at Rs 11,186, while in Mumbai, rates are currently Rs 10,240 and Rs 11,171 per gram, respectively. Pune and Hyderabad are also quoting identical figures to Mumbai.

Further inland, Ahmedabad and Indore buyers are paying Rs 10,245 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,176 for 24-karat gold. Kolkata mirrors Mumbai’s prices, while Lucknow has rates closer to Delhi at Rs 10,255 for 22-karat and Rs 11,186 for 24-karat.

Global and Local Drivers

The current moderation in gold prices has been linked to shifts in global bond yields, changing monetary policies of central banks, and the broader risk appetite of investors. Traditionally, bullion tends to perform better during periods of instability, when investors prefer safe-haven assets over riskier bets.

On the domestic front, layers of taxation—ranging from import duty and GST to state levies—also contribute to the variation in retail prices across regions. Traders in Chennai are closely tracking how these factors will interact with global cues in the coming weeks.

Despite the softening, gold retains its appeal as a trusted store of wealth. At a time of market fluctuations and economic uncertainty, many households in Chennai are expected to continue viewing gold as a preferred long-term investment, especially ahead of the festive and wedding season.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
