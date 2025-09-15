Chennai Gold Prices Dip Slightly Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold prices in Chennai slipped marginally on Monday, mirroring a subdued trend across global bullion markets. The small decline in rates underscores how closely Indian gold prices track international movements, combined with the effects of the rupee’s performance against the US dollar.

In Chennai, the retail price for 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs 10,210 per gram, while 24-karat gold, or 999 purity, stood at Rs 11,138 per gram. Even with the dip, the city continues to witness steady consumer interest, particularly as the festive season approaches and households seek opportunities to lock in purchases.

Import Dependence Shapes Local Pricing

India’s position as the second-largest gold consumer globally makes it heavily reliant on imports. Domestic recycling contributes only a limited portion of supply, leaving local rates exposed to foreign market dynamics. With bullion priced internationally in dollars, every shift in the rupee-dollar exchange rate finds immediate reflection in the final cost paid by Indian consumers.

For buyers in Chennai, the final retail price goes beyond global market trends. Import duties, GST, and state levies all combine to determine the actual price at jewellery stores. This makes local gold costs particularly sensitive not just to international cues but also to government taxation policies.

Global Factors Keep Investors Watchful

The wider global environment continues to dictate the direction of precious metals. Central bank policies, bond market trends, and demand for gold as a safe-haven investment remain the dominant triggers. Investors are also watching developments in US employment data and the Federal Reserve’s next steps on interest rates.

Meanwhile, Brent crude prices eased by 0.23 per cent to $69.51 per barrel, influencing market mood across commodities. Asian equities offered mixed signals, with indices in Hong Kong, South Korea, and China trading higher, while Japan’s Nikkei lagged.

Domestically, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been paring exposure, with outflows of Rs 3,366.40 crore reported on Friday. Such movements in equities often bolster the case for gold as a more stable asset in uncertain times.

For Chennai households, Monday’s small decline may present a short-term buying window, though analysts caution that the near-term trajectory will depend on both global central bank actions and domestic monetary policy announcements expected later this week.