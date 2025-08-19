Chennai Gold Prices Dip Amid Global Uncertainty, Check Rates Today

Gold prices in Chennai edged lower on Tuesday, reflecting weakness in international markets and the broader sentiment around the US dollar. As per the latest updates, 22-karat gold is trading at Rs 9,235 per gram, while 24-karat (999 gold) is priced at Rs 10,075 per gram.

India, which trails only China as the largest consumer of gold, relies on imports to meet most of its demand. Recycled gold makes up only a limited portion of the overall supply. Because global gold trade is denominated in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a swift and direct impact on local prices in Chennai and across the country.

Local and Global Drivers of Gold Prices

Besides exchange rate movements, domestic levies such as import duties, GST, and state-level charges also influence gold rates in Chennai. On Tuesday, global cues pushed prices downward, as weak demand and investor uncertainty weighed on the precious metal.

While gold traditionally holds strong appeal during inflationary cycles and economic slowdowns, its price trajectory is also sensitive to international developments. Policy moves by the US Federal Reserve, shifts in bond yields, and geopolitical tensions often dictate investor interest, making gold one of the most volatile assets in the commodity market.

Highlighting the complex interplay of factors, Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments remarked: “A weakening US Dollar, along with robust monthly auto sales and encouraging quarterly results from leading automakers, helped renew investor interest in these sectors. Meanwhile, rising unemployment and slower job creation in the US have reinforced expectations of a potential Fed rate cut. However, there still remains room for caution due to high US tariffs.” Though directed at equity markets, his insights underline the external pressures also affecting commodities like gold.

Chennai in Comparison with Other Cities

Chennai’s gold rates remain consistent with those in most other Indian metros. Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad also report Rs 9,235 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 for 24-karat. Delhi and Lucknow are marginally higher, at Rs 9,250 for 22-karat and Rs 10,090 for 24-karat. Ahmedabad and Indore similarly record Rs 9,240 and Rs 10,080 for 22- and 24-karat respectively.

With global trade uncertainties persisting and expectations of a possible rate cut in the US gaining ground, gold continues to serve as a hedge for investors in Chennai. Analysts, however, caution that volatility may remain in play given the shifting global backdrop and the looming risks from tariffs and energy prices.