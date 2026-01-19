Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8th Pay Commission Update: Here's When Central Government Employees May Get A Salary Hike

8th Pay Commission Update: Here’s When Central Government Employees May Get A Salary Hike

The 7th Pay Commission’s tenure ended on December 31, 2025, making the 8th commission the next major step in the pay hike process.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Central government employees may soon see progress on the long-awaited 8th Pay Commission, with fresh updates fuelling expectations of a salary revision in the next cycle. While the government has not yet announced a final implementation date, the framework is reportedly moving ahead, and discussions around timelines and methodology have picked up pace. The latest buzz gained traction after Assam became the first state to set up its own pay commission panel, sparking renewed interest across employee groups. However, experts say any actual payout could still take time.

8th Pay Commission: What’s The Latest?

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to review salaries, allowances and pensions for central government employees, similar to the earlier pay revision cycles. The 7th Pay Commission’s tenure ended on December 31, 2025, making the 8th commission the next major step in the pay hike process.

Reports indicate that the Union Cabinet has already cleared the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Central Pay Commission, and the panel has begun groundwork. Typically, such commissions study pay structures, service conditions and inflation-linked factors before submitting recommendations.

However, even if the revision is considered effective from January 1, 2026 (as widely anticipated in pay commission cycles), the actual pay hike and arrears depend on when the government approves the final recommendations.

Timeline: When Can Employees Expect A Raise?

While the pay commission process raises expectations of a near-term increase, experts believe implementation could realistically happen in FY2027-28, or may even spill over to FY2028-29, depending on how quickly recommendations are finalised and accepted.

A major signal came from Assam, which has announced the formation of its own 8th State Pay Commission, becoming the first state to do so. This has triggered speculation that other states may also begin groundwork instead of waiting for the Centre’s final rollout.

Still, the commission route is traditionally a long process, often taking around 18 months to submit recommendations after formal constitution. That means employees should be prepared for a waiting period, even if the effective date is set earlier and arrears are paid later.

For now, the key takeaway is this: the pay revision cycle has begun, but the actual salary hike is likely to follow only after the report and government clearance.

ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission Implementation
