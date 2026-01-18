Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8th Pay Commission: How Much Central Govt Employees' Salary May Rise From Level 1 To Level 18

8th Pay Commission: How Much Central Govt Employees’ Salary May Rise From Level 1 To Level 18

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Interest among central government employees has risen after the 8th Pay Commission received approval, with many keen to know how much their salaries could increase. However, no official salary structure or hike formula has been announced so far. As per the report, current estimates are based only on expert calculations, which suggest that pay revision could result in a noticeable jump in salaries across pay levels ranging from Level 1 to Level 18.

Media reports indicate that the increase in salary and pension will depend on the fitment factor, which will be decided by a committee headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. After the committee finalises its recommendations, the Central government will review them. The entire process is expected to be completed by the second half of 2027, and implementation could be announced during the festive season.

Fitment Factor Could Decide Salary Hike

Experts believe the fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission could range between 1.70 and 2.86, and may be applied uniformly across all pay levels. While an equal factor would benefit all employees, the report notes that those at higher levels would see a bigger rise in absolute rupee terms.

Based on the report’s projections, if a fitment factor of 2.15 is used, a Level 1 employee’s basic pay could rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 38,700-an increase of Rs 20,700. A Level 10 employee’s pay could rise from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,20,615, while Level 18 could move from Rs 2,50,000 to Rs 5,37,500.

If the fitment factor is 2.86, the estimated basic pay for Level 1 could rise to Rs 51,480. At Level 3, pay could rise from Rs 21,700 to Rs 62,062, while Level 6 could increase from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,01,244. For Level 10, the report estimates pay could rise to Rs 1,60,446.

Under a lower fitment factor of 1.70, the report says Level 1 pay may rise to Rs 30,600, Level 3 to Rs 36,890, and Level 6 to Rs 60,000.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission Implementation
