Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission Alert! Centre Says Report In 18 Months, But When New Salaries Be Implemented?

8th Pay Commission Alert! Centre Says Report In 18 Months, But When New Salaries Be Implemented?

With the mandate now formalised, the commission is tasked with evaluating pay, allowances and pension structures across Central government services.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With anticipation building across departments and ministries, the Centre has offered fresh clarity in Parliament on the status and expected timeline of the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC). 

As more than 50 lakh government employees and 69 lakh pensioners await answers, the discussion in the Lok Sabha on Monday offered key insights, though a firm implementation date still remains undecided.

Government Confirms Commission Is Fully Functional

Responding to a starred question from four MPs, N K Premachandran, Thiru Thanga Tamilselvan, P Ganapathy Rajkumar, and Dharmendra Yadav, Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, said the 8th CPC has already been constituted and is currently operating under its officially approved Terms of Reference.

"The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has already been constituted. The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission have been notified vide Ministry of Finance Resolution dated November 3, 2025," Chaudhary said in his response.

With the mandate now formalised, the commission is tasked with evaluating pay, allowances and pension structures across Central government services.

Report Expected Within 18 Months 

One of the biggest questions among employees is when the revised pay structure will take effect. The government, however, refrained from committing to a fixed date.

Chaudhary reiterated that the commission has 18 months from its formation to finalise its recommendations.

"As specified in the Resolution notified on 03.11.2025, the 8th Central Pay Commission will make its recommendations within 18 months from the date of its constitution," he noted.

When pressed on whether the new structure would take effect from January 1, 2026, Chaudhary offered no confirmation.

"The date of implementation of the 8th Central Pay Commission shall be decided by the Government," he said.

This means that while the revised pay matrix could eventually be applied retrospectively, a formal decision will likely come closer to the Commission’s report submission.

Will Budget 2026-27 Provide Funds for Pay Hike?

Given the substantial financial impact of a nationwide pay revision, MPs also questioned whether the Centre would set aside funds in the 2026–27 Union Budget.

Chaudhary responded that provisions will be made, but only for recommendations eventually accepted by the government.

The government "will make appropriate provisions of funds for implementing the accepted recommendations of the 8th CPC," he clarified.

This signals that the budgeting process will align with the final approval cycle rather than the Commission’s internal timeline.

Addressing Employee Concerns and Grievances

MPs also sought clarification on whether the government intends to address anxieties among employees and pensioners over perceived delays.

Chaudhary emphasised that the Commission itself is responsible for designing its methodology and procedures, which will underpin its recommendations.

While no additional measures were announced, the response signals that the government expects the Commission’s structured approach to address underlying concerns.

What Comes Next?

With the Commission’s work officially underway, the next major milestone will be the submission of its report, expected sometime in mid-2027.

If past cycles are any indication, implementation could follow shortly after, though employees may need to wait for clarity on whether benefits will indeed apply from January 2026.

For now, government employees and pensioners have one assurance: the review process is progressing, even if the final timeline remains a decision reserved for the Cabinet.

As the 8th CPC’s work continues, expectations will only rise — but so will the stakes for a pay overhaul that affects millions across India’s public sector.

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salaries Tor 8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
India
IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day
IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day
Advertisement

Videos

UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
SIR Debate: Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh Demands Deep Electoral Reforms in Parliament
Mirzapur Shock: Girl Attacked With Blade After Opposing Religious Conversion, Tension in Area
Breaking: 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued Along Coastal Regions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget