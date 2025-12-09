Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today (Dec 9): 22 Carat & 24 Carat Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, And All Major Cities

Gold Price Today (Dec 9): 22 Carat & 24 Carat Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, And All Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 9) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices held largely steady in early trade on Tuesday, easing slightly as investors remained on edge ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision. The mild dip in prices this morning reflects the cautious tone across global markets, with traders avoiding major moves before the central bank’s policy announcement.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest slide.

The Federal Reserve will unveil its decision on Wednesday (December 10), at a time when the US labour market is beginning to soften even as inflation stays above the central bank’s 2 per cent target. The latest data showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rising 0.3 per cent in September, the same pace recorded in August. On an annual basis, the index increased 2.8 per cent, slightly higher than the 2.7 per cent rise logged in the previous month.

Labour market signals have been mixed. US private payroll figures released last week registered the steepest fall in more than two and a half years, with private-sector employment dropping by 32,000 in November. However, unemployment benefit claims offered a contrasting picture. Initial jobless claims fell to 1,91,000 in the week ending November 29, the lowest level in over three years, sharply undercutting economists’ expectations of 2,20,000.

Typically, expectations of monetary easing tend to support gold, but gains in the precious metal are currently being capped by firmer US bond yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level in two and a half months on Monday, exerting fresh pressure on bullion.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 9

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,024 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,940 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,091 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,000 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,009 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,925 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,009 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,925 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,009 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,925 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,009 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,925 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 11,940 13,024
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,000 13,091
Gold Rate in Bangalore 11,925 13,009
Gold Rate in Mumbai 11,925 13,009
Gold Rate in Pune 11,925 13,009
Gold Rate in Kolkata 11,935 13,009
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 11,925 13,009
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 11,930 13,014
Gold Rate in Indore 11,930 13,014
Gold Rate in Lucknow 11,940 13,024
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,000 13,091
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 11,925 13,009
Gold Rate in Mysore 11,925 13,009
Gold Rate in Kanpur 11,940 13,024
Gold Rate in Salem 12,000 13,091
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 11,925 13,009
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 11,925 13,009
Gold Rate in Patna 11,930 13,014

 

Also read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Kolkata Gold Price Mumbai Gold Price Today Gold Rate Delhi Gold Rate Chennai Gold Price Bengaluru Daily Gold Price
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
World
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget