Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPatanjali University Hosts ‘Swasth Dhara’ Meet; NABARD Partnership To Boost Sustainable Agriculture

Patanjali University Hosts ‘Swasth Dhara’ Meet; NABARD Partnership To Boost Sustainable Agriculture

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of AYUSH, Patanjali Organic Research Institute, RCSCNR-1, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and Bharuwa Agriscience.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A two-day national conference on ‘Sustainable Cultivation of Quality Medicinal Herbs through Soil Health Testing and Management’ concluded at Patanjali University in Haridwar on Sunday. 

The event, held on October 27–28 under the ‘Swasth Dhara’ (Healthy Earth) initiative, was jointly organised by the Ministry of AYUSH, Patanjali Organic Research Institute, RCSCNR-1, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and Bharuwa Agriscience.

NABARD-Patanjali Collaboration to Strengthen Sustainable Farming

Addressing the gathering, NABARD Chairman and Chief Guest Shaji KV described the organisation’s partnership with Patanjali as a significant step towards promoting sustainable agriculture and rural development.

“NABARD’s objective is to provide credit support for initiatives that foster sustainable agriculture and rural growth. This collaboration will help implement innovative projects more effectively,” he said.

Highlighting NABARD’s long-term vision, Shaji KV noted that the year is crucial for achieving the goal of Developed India 2027. He also drew attention to the adverse effects of monoculture practices, which he said have led to reduced soil fertility and loss of biodiversity.

'Crop Health Is Key to Human Health': Acharya Balkrishna

Patanjali University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna emphasised the interdependence of soil and human well-being. “Protecting crops is essential for safeguarding human health,” he said, urging efforts to restore soil to its original, natural state.

He called soil management the need of the hour and underscored the importance of reviving the planet’s inherent and universal resources to achieve a truly ‘Swasth Dhara’.

‘Dharti Ka Doctor’ Machine Draws Attention

The main highlight of the conference was Patanjali’s automated soil-testing machine, ‘Dharti Ka Doctor (DKD)’, which became the centre of attraction. Acharya Balkrishna explained that the innovation helps address soil-related challenges and contributes to making the Earth disease-free.

Using the DKD testing kit, key soil nutrients, including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, pH levels, organic carbon, and electrical conductivity, can be accurately analysed in just 30 minutes.

Dr KN Sharma, Director of Bharuwa Agriscience, said the DKD machine assists farmers in overcoming challenges associated with producing high-quality crops.

During the event, two publications, ‘Swasth Dhara’ and ‘Medicinal Plants: International Journal of Phytomedicines and Related Industries’, were also released.

Also read
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Organic Farming NABARD Patanjali University
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Cities
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget