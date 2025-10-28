Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A two-day national conference on ‘Sustainable Cultivation of Quality Medicinal Herbs through Soil Health Testing and Management’ concluded at Patanjali University in Haridwar on Sunday.

The event, held on October 27–28 under the ‘Swasth Dhara’ (Healthy Earth) initiative, was jointly organised by the Ministry of AYUSH, Patanjali Organic Research Institute, RCSCNR-1, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and Bharuwa Agriscience.

NABARD-Patanjali Collaboration to Strengthen Sustainable Farming

Addressing the gathering, NABARD Chairman and Chief Guest Shaji KV described the organisation’s partnership with Patanjali as a significant step towards promoting sustainable agriculture and rural development.

“NABARD’s objective is to provide credit support for initiatives that foster sustainable agriculture and rural growth. This collaboration will help implement innovative projects more effectively,” he said.

Highlighting NABARD’s long-term vision, Shaji KV noted that the year is crucial for achieving the goal of Developed India 2027. He also drew attention to the adverse effects of monoculture practices, which he said have led to reduced soil fertility and loss of biodiversity.

'Crop Health Is Key to Human Health': Acharya Balkrishna

Patanjali University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna emphasised the interdependence of soil and human well-being. “Protecting crops is essential for safeguarding human health,” he said, urging efforts to restore soil to its original, natural state.

He called soil management the need of the hour and underscored the importance of reviving the planet’s inherent and universal resources to achieve a truly ‘Swasth Dhara’.

‘Dharti Ka Doctor’ Machine Draws Attention

The main highlight of the conference was Patanjali’s automated soil-testing machine, ‘Dharti Ka Doctor (DKD)’, which became the centre of attraction. Acharya Balkrishna explained that the innovation helps address soil-related challenges and contributes to making the Earth disease-free.

Using the DKD testing kit, key soil nutrients, including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, pH levels, organic carbon, and electrical conductivity, can be accurately analysed in just 30 minutes.

Dr KN Sharma, Director of Bharuwa Agriscience, said the DKD machine assists farmers in overcoming challenges associated with producing high-quality crops.

During the event, two publications, ‘Swasth Dhara’ and ‘Medicinal Plants: International Journal of Phytomedicines and Related Industries’, were also released.