Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessOil Slips For Second Week On Tariffs, OPEC Hike, And Peace Talks

Oil Slips For Second Week On Tariffs, OPEC Hike, And Peace Talks

The White House has simultaneously stepped up pressure on Moscow, signalling that penalties could be tightened if peace talks fail.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 01:41 PM (IST)

Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Monday, adding to last week’s sharp declines driven by a mix of geopolitical and economic factors. The drop followed higher US tariffs on key trading partners, an increase in OPEC production, and rising hopes that Washington and Moscow may be moving closer to a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

By around 6 AM, Brent crude futures slipped 52 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $66.07 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 58 cents at $63.30, reported Reuters. The latest weakness comes after Brent tumbled 4.4 per cent and WTI fell 5.1 per cent over the week ending Friday.

Ceasefire Hopes Lift Supply Outlook

Expectations for a possible resolution to the Ukraine conflict have intensified after US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 to negotiate an end to the war. A breakthrough could lead to the lifting of sanctions that have curbed the flow of Russian oil to global markets.

The White House has simultaneously stepped up pressure on Moscow, signalling that penalties could be tightened if peace talks fail. Trump had set last Friday as the deadline for Russia to agree to a peace deal or risk its oil buyers facing secondary sanctions. Washington is also urging India to scale back its Russian crude imports.

Also read : Nvidia, AMD To Share 15% Of China AI Chip Sales Revenue With US In New Export Deal

Economic Data in Focus

Beyond geopolitics, market attention is turning to US inflation data due on Tuesday, which could influence Federal Reserve interest rate expectations. “A weaker-than-expected CPI print would boost expectations for earlier and deeper Fed interest rate cuts, which would likely stimulate economic activity and increase crude oil demand,” said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore in a note.

“Conversely, a hotter print would spark stagflation fears and push back expectations of Fed rate cuts,” he added.

The recent tariff hikes by Trump, covering imports from dozens of nations and effective from Thursday, are expected to disrupt supply chains and add inflationary pressures, potentially weighing further on global economic growth.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tariffs Oil Prices
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Cities
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
India
EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim
EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim
World
Australia To Recognise Palestinian State, Confirms PM Anthony Albanese
Australia To Recognise Palestinian State, Confirms PM Anthony Albanese
Advertisement

Videos

Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Breaking News: KC Venugopal Raises Alarm Over Air Safety After AI2455 Incident | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Passengers Experience Turbulence Before Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport
Breaking News: PM Modi Flags Off 12th Vande Bharat Express: Nagpur to Pune | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget