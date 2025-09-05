Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessOil Prices Set For First Weekly Decline In Three Weeks As Supply Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Set For First Weekly Decline In Three Weeks As Supply Concerns Mount

Analysts at ANZ Research noted that oil remained under pressure due to expectations of additional barrels hitting the market from the OPEC+ alliance.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Oil markets continued to slip on Friday, marking a third straight session of losses and putting crude on course for its first weekly decline in three weeks. Traders weighed the prospect of rising supply and a surprise build in US crude inventories, fuelling worries over weakening demand.

By 10 AM, Brent crude futures  eased 10 cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $66.89 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading lower by 13 cents, or 0.20 per cent, at $63.35, reported Reuters. On a weekly basis, Brent has fallen 1.78 per cent while WTI has shed 1 per cent.

OPEC+ Supply Fears Drive Market Pressure

Analysts at ANZ Research noted that oil remained under pressure due to expectations of additional barrels hitting the market from the OPEC+ alliance. Market sentiment has been shaped by speculation that the group could increase output in October, seeking to claw back market share lost to US shale producers in recent years.

Eight members of OPEC, along with allies such as Russia, are set to deliberate on further production increases at a meeting on Sunday. Any decision to ease restrictions could effectively bring forward the unwinding of 1.65 million barrels per day of supply curbs – roughly 1.6 per cent of global demand – more than a year earlier than initially planned.

US Inventory Build Adds to Weakness

Adding to bearish sentiment, US government data revealed an unexpected increase in crude stockpiles. According to the Energy Information Administration, inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels last week as refineries moved into seasonal maintenance. This contrasted with a Reuters poll that had forecast a drawdown of 2 million barrels.

BMI analysts said refining margins, which have supported prices in recent months, are likely to be squeezed as global demand growth slows and maintenance schedules reduce throughput. “This will lower the call on crude in the near term,” the report observed.

Geopolitical Risks Remain a Wild Card

Despite the bearish fundamentals, supply-side risks continue to hang over the market. US President Donald Trump told European leaders on Thursday that they must cease purchasing Russian crude, raising the possibility of disruptions to one of the world’s major energy suppliers. Any such move could propel prices higher, underscoring the volatility in oil markets.

With OPEC+ set to meet in the coming days and geopolitical tensions persisting, traders remain cautious. The coming week may prove pivotal in determining whether oil prices stabilise or extend their downward momentum.

Also read
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices OPEC
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat On WhatsApp
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat On WhatsApp
Cities
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
Blog
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
World
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget