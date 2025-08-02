Oil Price Surge Looms: US-Russia Tensions Threaten Global Supply, Experts Warn

Brent crude oil prices are expected to rise to USD 80 per barrel in the coming months as tensions between the United States and Russia threaten to disrupt the global oil supply chain, highlighted oil market experts in conversation with ANI.

Oil prices may face upward pressure as geopolitical risks increase. NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodities & CRM at Ventura, said, "Brent Oil (Oct'25) from USD 72.07 has a short-term target of USD 76. Year end 2025 could reach USD 80-82. Downside support and cap at USD 69. U.S. President Donald Trump has given Russia a deadline of 10-12 days to end the war in Ukraine, failing which it runs a risk of additional sanctions and secondary tariffs of 100 per cent on countries trading with Russia, which would push the oil prices higher."