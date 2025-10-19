Gold Or Digital Assets? How Investors Can Grow Their Wealth This Diwali

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





By Sathvik Vishwanath

Diwali, the festival of lights, is an occasion for celebration and making new financial commitments. In the Indian cultural context, the festival is an occasion for making significant purchases, especially gold, which has symbolised wealth, prosperity, purity, and an eternal light throughout history. However, new lights are shining on investment opportunities.

Technological changes and rapidly evolving investor patterns have created new investment opportunities. Consequently, the modern investor faces a new dilemma this Diwali, not which jewellery store to visit, but which asset to acquire. Specifically, the choice is between the enduring legacy of gold or the explosive potential of digital assets. This represents a shift in value and a change in the generational and fundamental approach to value storage, transfer, and appreciation.

Gold: An Esteemed Store of Value

For hundreds of years, gold has served as a universal store of value. In India, its importance runs deep, intertwined with cultural significance. In addition, it is linked to numerous traditions and festivities, including rituals and weddings. Gold also holds vital economic functions, serving as a safeguard against inflation, currency devaluation, and geopolitical risks. Its standing as a reserve asset is further strengthened by its presence in central bank reserves.

Nevertheless, gold's investment performance isn't the most robust. In fact, it often takes a considerable amount of time for gold to appreciate in value. When compared to stocks and cryptocurrencies, gold has provided lower average annual returns over the past decade.

Additional downsides to owning gold include costs related to security and storage, along with the need for consistent and reliable quality assessments. There are digital alternatives to gold, such as sovereign gold bonds and gold ETFs, but these options come with limitations typical of traditional market hours and various regulatory frameworks.

The New Frontier of Wealth Building: Digital Assets

Digital assets are often considered limited to cryptocurrencies alone, but this is certainly not the case, as they also include NFTs, tokenised physical assets, and DeFi offerings. Importantly, since digital assets are completely connected to blockchain technology, they gain new characteristics: decentralisation, transparency, programmability, and global accessibility.

In the past ten years, Bitcoin, often referred to as 'digital gold', has outperformed many traditional assets, while Ethereum has broadened the digital landscape with its innovative programmable money, smart contracts, and new financial ecosystems.

Developments in blockchain technology have expanded the digital investment arena, introducing stablecoins and other tokenised, physically backed, and increasingly fractionalised assets.

Nevertheless, the digital assets market is extremely volatile, with poorly structured securities being restricted, scams on the rise, and the unregulated nature of the market posing risks of exploitative investor strategies. Despite this, the speculative digital assets sector is quickly moving towards structured products as these financial assets are being legalised for institutional use.

Diwali 2025: Where Tradition Meets Technology

It is abundantly clear that gold and digital assets are not merely two sides of the same coin. While gold provides a stable investment with lasting value, digital assets introduce innovation and the potential for value appreciation. Modern investments require a thoughtful balancing act, and a significant portion of sovereign gold bonds or gold ETFs can provide reassurance while exploring the realm of digital assets.

An exciting new development is emerging, featuring the recent launch of gold-backed tokens that merge the benefits of both industries. The fusion of blockchain technology with gold-backed tokens creates a remarkable synergy between digital assets and gold investments.

Diwali is a season of tranquility, contemplation, and hope. This festival invites investors to illuminate not just their homes but also their financial pursuits. Ultimately, the value of a given investment is evolving with the rest of the world, and so should our investment strategies.

While gold will always be a culturally and economically valuable investment, one must not ignore digital assets. This Diwali should serve as a reminder that genuine wealth is found in the skill of balancing both aspects effortlessly.

(The author is Co-founder and CEO of Unocoin)

[Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.]